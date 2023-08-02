Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge shares new update on children amid return to chateau

Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge has shared a new update on her children Arthur and Dorothy upon returning to their 19th-century French abode following some "time away".

Taking to Instagram, the TV star shared a post announcing a new discount on the couple's new homeware range and also revealed that her brood are in "full holiday mode" on their summer break.

Sharing a picture collage showcasing some of their wallpaper fabrics and bedding designs, Angel penned in the caption: "A very good morning to you!

"We are pretending it's summer here at The Chateau and ignoring the wind and rain! With the children being in full holiday mode, it's actually given us a great excuse to spend some time in the house. A clear favourite has been Arthur & Dorothy's workspace/games room that we created in the attic at the end of last year. It's right next to my Trèsorerie, so we have all been busy making, and I feel completely inspired."

She went on to reveal that the couple have launched their "biggest Wonderful Wednesday ever", which includes 35 per cent off their entire homeware range.

Taking to the comments section, fans expressed their delight over the post. One person wrote: "Fantastic Angela!!!" while another added: "Ooooohh! Off to the website I go!!"

The new update comes after the couple returned home after some time away "building sandcastles and making memories" with their two children.

© Channel 4 The family recently enjoyed some time away from the chateau

Dick and Angel made headlines in recent months after it was reported in May that the pair had been dropped by Channel 4.

The broadcaster, which aired their popular reality programme, Escape to the Chateau, for six years until the end of 2021, cut ties with the couple, according to a report from Deadline.

The outlet stated that the decision was made following an independent investigation into Dick and Angel's conduct on the programme.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge have parted ways with Channel 4

The production company behind the series, Two Rivers Media, reportedly raised concerns and said it would no longer work with the stars.

At the time, Dick and Angel released a statement in response to the report, saying "there are two sides to every story".

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock The couple moved into their home, Chateau De La Motte Husson, in 2015

Taking to Instagram, the reality stars thanked fans for their ongoing support, writing: "We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that."

They went on to say that they were "proud" of who they are and "feel we must do what we believe to be correct". "Whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years," they added.

© Channel 4 Dick and Angel will return to the UK in October for their book launch

Since then, Dick and Angel have announced some exciting future projects, including their upcoming UK book launch in October, which will be held at The Bristol Hippodrome and The London Barbican for two nights.

They are also returning to the UK in 2024 for their theatre show, Forever Home (avec le nitty gritty), which will see the family travel up and down the country. The tour will kick off in Angel's hometown, Southend-On-Sea, on 6 October and will end in Brighton on 17 November.