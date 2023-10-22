Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge reveals family's future at French chateau

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge has opened up about his family's future at their 19th-century home.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend, the former army officer revealed that the family had arrived in the UK for their book launch and answered fans asking if the Strawbridges still live in their Château de la Motte-Husson.

"Well we're back in the UK for a couple of days launching our new book … 'Forever Home' … maybe that answers the question 'do we still live in the chateau?'" he wrote, suggesting that the family have no plans to leave their home anytime soon.

"You are very welcome to come and join us, have some fun, and ask some questions … a signed book comes with every ticket…"

The Strawbridges will take to the stage at The Bristol Hippodrome on Sunday for the first of two "exclusive and intimate" events. They will then travel to London on Monday for the second night of their book launch, where they'll host an evening at The London Barbican.

Dick and Angel gave fans an idea of what to expect from their book launch in their latest newsletter. "As well as celebrating our new book, there will be lots of fun, games for you to play, and prizes!" they wrote.

© Channel 4 The Strawbridges are back in the UK for their book launch

"We write a lot in the book about other people who have been part of our journey, and you will be hearing from them, too! There will also be readings from the two of us and little readings from the children, and in the final part of the night, you will have the opportunity to ask us questions!"

The family will return to the UK again next year for their stage tour, Forever Home (avec le nitty gritty), which will begin in Angel's native Southend-On-Sea in October 2024, and end in November in Brighton.

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram The family will take to the stage at The Bristol Hippodrome and The London Barbican

The 2024 show, which is described as "highly entertaining", will also tour in the US and Canada. The family will fly across the pond to Los Angeles for the first night, before travelling to Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, and finally, Toronto.

In a statement announcing the US tour, the couple penned: "We are so excited for our family adventure to the US and Canada. It's such an honour for us to finally meet fans of Escape To The Chateau across the pond, and we can’t wait to give our audience a deeper insight into our lives and who we are. We're looking forward to having lots of fun on our exciting whistle-stop tour!"

© Channel 4 The chateau is Dick and Angel's 'forever home'

The family's book launch comes just months after they were reportedly dropped by Channel 4.

The broadcaster, which aired Escape to the Chateau from 2016 to 2022, decided to cut ties with Dick and Angel after an independent investigation was launched into their conduct on the series, according to Deadline.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Channel 4 reportedly cut ties with Dick and Angel

The couple addressed the report in a statement posted to their Instagram page, in which they said "there are two sides to every story" and that they were "proud" of who they are.