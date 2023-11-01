Matthew Perry's untimely demise on October 28 after an apparent drowning in his California home continues to reverberate across Hollywood, and those closest to him have been speaking out.

In a new interview with Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, the creators of the hit sitcom Friends, which made Matthew a star, spoke about their lasting memories of the actor.

Hoda asked Marta how knowledgeable those closest to him were of his journey of addiction and sobriety, and she confirmed that they were "very aware."

Matthew Perry: The One Where We All Lost a Friend

"[They] talked to him about it, actually right after the reunion," she added of the renewed concern in the actor's health after the 2021 special, Friends: The Reunion, which saw him return to the iconic Warner Bros. lot with co-stars and close friends Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

"Once he went into treatment, he was open about it. Unless he was using."

She was asked whether there was any concern on the set of the reunion about his health, to which she responded: "Yes, I was concerned about him.

© NBC News/Today "Friends" creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane gave an interview to Today anchor Hoda Kotb

"Knowing that he'd been through everything he'd been through, and every time he had surgery they're giving him opioids for pain, and the cycle starts over again. So, yes, I was concerned about what point in the cycle he was in that moment."

David reflected on the shared statement that was released by the five remaining stars of the show, and affirmed that they were all, indeed, a family off-screen.

"And you put six actors together on a show, you don't know what the chemistry between them is going to be as people, as actors," he added.

© Getty Images They reflected on the legacy left behind by Matthew on the show and its team

"And from day one, the six of them, absolutely, you could tell they were going to be a family. And we all were. And in ten years you do go through a lot.

"There's a journey on screen and off screen. And I think when we talk about Matthew, we were all very aware that our priority was supporting him."

The statement released by the five stars reads: "We're so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We're more than just castmates, we're family. There's so much to say, but now we're gonna take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

© Getty Images The late actors co-stars were aware of his struggles and supported him behind-the-scenes

Marta emotionally revealed towards the end of the interview what she "lost" with the tragic death of the actor, who was 54 when he passed.

“I lost a friend, in multiple ways. And what's amazing is the outpouring from the fans who lost a friend of theirs, too. And I hope wherever he is, he feels it."

She also spoke about Matthew's hope, shared in one of his final interviews, that'd be remembered for his support of those going through similar struggles – and not just for his Friends stardom.

© Shutterstock "There's a journey on screen and off screen. And I think when we talk about Matthew, we were all very aware that our priority was supporting him."

"He learned things throughout this," Marta shared. "And what he learned more than anything is that he wants to help other addicts. And it gave him purpose."

