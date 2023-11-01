John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry's incredible act of kindness on the set of Friends

Matthew Perry's death has sent shock waves through Hollywood, but amidst the sadness, friends and co-stars have been sharing their fondest and most beloved memories of the star, including John Stamos.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor – who appeared as Chandler Bing's colleague, Zach in season nine – revealed Matthew's incredible act of kindness to him on the set of Friends.

Sharing a clip from his featured episode, The One with the Donor, John wrote: "Matthew and I had been friendly long before Friends. So, when I guest starred as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot.

"Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, 'The audience is going to go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.' I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed," he said.

"We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: 'Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn't recognize him at first because he's so much better looking in person!' I never forgot that and the world will never forget you."

John's tribute to the late star has sparked a huge reaction on Instagram, with fans commenting on Matthew's heartwarming gesture. "Thank you for this anecdote which shows us once again what a generous person Matthew was," replied one.

© Sky Matthew Perry and John Stamos in The One with the Donor

"Matthew will always be so special. I'm glad for your friendship.,..two true gentlemen of Hollywood," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "That's a great story. He will be dearly missed."

John isn't the only Friends cast member to publicly honor Matthew. Elliot Gould – aka Monica and Ross Gellar's father, Jack – paid tribute to his on-screen son-in-law on Instagram.

"I was saddened to hear the news about Matthew Perry's passing," he wrote in the caption.

"I first met Matthew in 1994 when I joined the NBC sitcom Friends. Matthew was kind, thoughtful, smart, funny, and just a terrifically talented actor. Matthew told me he was so honored to be working with me. What he didn't know until I told him, was that it was my privilege to play his father-in-law. My heart goes out to his wonderful family. He will be missed by so many but he will never be forgotten."

© NBC Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc and Lisa Kudrow have shared a statement

As for Matthew's core Friends; Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc have released a joint statement. Responding to PEOPLE, the group said: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Matthew sadly passed away on October 28. He was 54.