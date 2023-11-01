Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry's incredible act of kindness after feeling 'embarrassed' on Friends

Subscribe

Subscribe

John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry's incredible act of kindness on the set of Friends

The actor appeared as Zach in season nine of the iconic sitcom 

John Stamos as Zach in Friends
Megan Bull
Megan BullTV Writer
Share this:

Matthew Perry's death has sent shock waves through Hollywood, but amidst the sadness, friends and co-stars have been sharing their fondest and most beloved memories of the star, including John Stamos

WATCH: Remembering Matthew Perry: Our favourite Chandler Bing moment

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor – who appeared as Chandler Bing's colleague, Zach in season nine – revealed Matthew's incredible act of kindness to him on the set of Friends.

Sharing a clip from his featured episode, The One with the Donor, John wrote: "Matthew and I had been friendly long before Friends. So, when I guest starred as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot.

"Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, 'The audience is going to go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.' I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed," he said. 

"We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: 'Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn't recognize him at first because he's so much better looking in person!' I never forgot that and the world will never forget you."

John's tribute to the late star has sparked a huge reaction on Instagram, with fans commenting on Matthew's heartwarming gesture. "Thank you for this anecdote which shows us once again what a generous person Matthew was," replied one. 

Matthew Perry and John Stamos in The One with the Donor© Sky
Matthew Perry and John Stamos in The One with the Donor

"Matthew will always be so special. I'm glad for your friendship.,..two true gentlemen of Hollywood," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "That's a great story. He will be dearly missed." 

John isn't the only Friends cast member to publicly honor Matthew. Elliot Gould – aka Monica and Ross Gellar's father, Jack – paid tribute to his on-screen son-in-law on Instagram. 

"I was saddened to hear the news about Matthew Perry's passing," he wrote in the caption. 

"I first met Matthew in 1994 when I joined the NBC sitcom Friends. Matthew was kind, thoughtful, smart, funny, and just a terrifically talented actor. Matthew told me he was so honored to be working with me. What he didn't know until I told him, was that it was my privilege to play his father-in-law. My heart goes out to his wonderful family. He will be missed by so many but he will never be forgotten." 

MORE: Who will inherit Matthew Perry's $120- million fortune following his tragic death?

READ: Inside Matthew Perry's $6 million Pacific Palisades cottage he bought just before his tragic death

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay© NBC
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc and Lisa Kudrow have shared a statement

As for Matthew's core Friends; Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc have released a joint statement. Responding to PEOPLE, the group said: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Matthew sadly passed away on October 28. He was 54. 

Other topics

More TV and Film

See more