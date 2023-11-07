Bridgerton star who quit show set to star in new BBC drama - and it looks amazing

A new BBC show has been announced - and it sounds seriously good! The upcoming crime thriller, The Jetty, sees the likes of Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman take centre stage - but she’s not alone…

The actress will be joined by former Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes, who has gone from strength to strength since leaving the show, where she played Francesca for two seasons. Unfortunately, she had to step down due to schedule clashes with her new show Lockwood & Co, and has since gone on to star in The Burning Girls - and now The Jetty!

WATCH: Ruby Stokes starring in The Burning Girls

The synopsis reads: "In the four-part series, a fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

© Paramount + Ruby Stokes in The Burning Girls

"But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home. As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind."

© stefania rosini Jenna Coleman is also set to star

Speaking about the upcoming four-part show, writer and creator Cat Jones said: "I’m thrilled to have such an amazing cast join Jenna Coleman in The Jetty. It’s been incredibly exciting to see my characters being brought to life by such a talented group of actors."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in Bridgerton

Jenna and Ruby are also set to be joined by Shadow and Bone’s Archie Renaux, The Serpent Queen star Laura Marcus, The Ballad of Renegade Nell’s Bo Bragason as well as Happy Valley star Amelia Bullmore and House of the Dragon’s Tom Glynn-Carney.

Fans have been full of praise of Ruby’s latest show, The Burning Girls. Taking to X to discuss, one person wrote: "Binged #TheBurningGirls by @cjtudor & it’s as creepy as the book. Totally recommend so check it out on @ParamountPlusUK." Another person added: "Just watched The Burning Girls on Amazon Prime. Samantha Morton is so good. Highly recommended. #TheBurningGirls."

A third person added: "If you’re looking for a TV series to binge, I highly recommend #TheBurningGirls Samantha Morton is excellent as ever."