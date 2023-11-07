Jenna Bush Hager's 'awkward' moment with Today co-hosts as Al Roker breaks tension

Al Roker couldn't help but comment on the "awkwardness" between Jenna Bush Hager and her Today co-hosts, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly, during Tuesday's edition of the show.

Jenna joined Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Craig and Carson on the sofa to chat about her new book, Love Comes First, which she co-authored with her sister Barbara Pierce Bush.

The first awkward moment came when Jenna referenced her son, Hal, who Craig confused as her husband Henry.

Chatting about her book, the journalist said: "We had to include Hal," to which Craig remarked: "Your husband".

Pausing her sentence, Jenna corrected him. "No, my son," she said, adding: "That's ok, people forget about him all the time."

Jenna Bush Hager promoted her new book on Tuesday

Towards the end of her segment, the Hoda & Jenna star told Carson that she would be spending the evening with his wife, Siri, who is moderating an event Jenna is hosting on Tuesday evening.

"Is she out of the house tonight?" Carson responded, to which Jenna replied: "Yes she is!"

Carson cheered: "Oh yeah!" before joking: "Wife is gone, look out kids."

Al Roker couldn't help but comment on the 'awkwardness'

Jenna interjected: "I'm the one saying 'Oh yeah' that she's helping out tonight!"

Carson added: "I have a saying with my kids, 'Bye-bye momma, hello chocolate'."

Hoda then stepped in to hand over to Al for the latest weather update. As the camera panned across the studio to the meteorologist, he remarked: "So much awkwardness".

Jenna hosts Today with Hoda & Jenna with Hoda Kotb

Off-camera, Jenna could be heard saying: "When I'm around!"

It's been a busy week for Jenna, who not only published her new book, but also had dinner with her sister and parents in celebration of her mom, former First Lady Laura Bush's 77th birthday.

Taking to Instagram to mark the special occasion, Jenna shared a snap of the four of them enjoying dinner together at a restaurant. The 41-year-old penned in the caption: "Happiest birthday to our darling mama! [We're] so happy to get to spend the night with you just the four of us! We love you so! @laurawbush AND happiest 46 years to our parents. Love you both!"

On Monday's edition of Today, Jenna admitted that it was the first time in a decade that the family had sat down for dinner together as a four.

"We went to dinner just the four of us and what we realized is, I don't think we've been just the four of us in almost 20 years," she said, before clarifying that it was more like a decade.

"I've had a husband for a long time, we've had children for ten years," she explained.

Jenna and Barbara as young children with their parents Laura and George W. Bush

"There was something about it that was really special, to be just the four of us. No distractions, we had the best time," she continued. "And then we went and all got in bed. My dad was watching some sort of football game, and my mom opened her presents. And then we went to bed at 8:45."

Hoda has been married to Henry Chase Hager since 2008. The couple exchanged vows in a breathtaking ceremony held at the Prairie Chapel Ranch near Crawford, Texas.

The lovebirds share three children together: daughters Mila, ten, and Poppy, 8, and three-year-old son Hal.