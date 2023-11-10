Call the Midwife gives update on season 13 filming with emotional message

Stephen McGann, Helen George and the rest of the Call The Midwife cast have been working tirelessly to bring fans another magical Christmas special, as well as season 13. After weeks on set at The Historic Dockyard in Chatham, Kent, the show's official Instagram account has given fans an update on production, which was emotional to say the least.

© Instagram Call The Midwife has almost wrapped filming on series 13

Posting a behind-the-scenes photo of actor Cliff Parisi – aka Fred Buckle – on Friday, the caption explained: "We are now racing towards the end of filming for series 13, as the days shorten and the nights stretch away into winter.

"As we are a show that faithfully follows the seasons of each year, our stories inevitably turn towards those things that the British traditionally use to light up their spirits on cold nights... like firework displays!"

© Instagram Helen George filming season 13 on the Call The Midwife set

Reflecting on the current challenges affecting the Call The Midwife filming schedule, it continued: "Diminishing sunlight inevitably affects any film production at this time of year. Our daytime external scenes have fewer hours in the day in which to be filmed - but, conversely, night shots don't have to be filmed so late at night. But the old mansion you know as Nonnatus House becomes rather spooky and forbidding in the increasing gloom! Eek!"

Concluding on an exciting note, the account teased: "There's no brighter episode in our annual calendar than that which occurs at the gloomiest time of all... Christmas! Not long to go now... xxx Call the Midwife will return with a new Christmas Special, and Series 13 in 2024."

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on the update. "Can't wait for season 13, definitely my favourite show, it's so comforting," wrote one.

WATCH: Call The Midwife shares behind-the-scenes look at the Christmas special

"Counting the days! Best show on TV," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Can't wait for the Christmas special! Hankies at the ready."

While the BBC is yet to confirm an official release date for the Christmas special, historically, the festive episode has aired on 25 December, so we imagine this year will be no different.

As for season 13, which will air in 2024, fans have been given an idea of what to expect. The upcoming instalment will feature stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks.

The topics covered in the new episodes include Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Tetanus, Porphyria and TB. Additionally, they'll be some new arrivals in Poplar as Nonnatus House takes on newcomers Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford as part of its pupil midwife training scheme.

© BBC Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry as Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford in Call the Midwife

The synopsis reads: "Series 13 continues to explore complex medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds. It is now 1969 and more babies are being born in hospital than ever before. Pressure on maternity beds remains extremely high across the country but Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters."

© BBC Sister Julienne actress Jenny Agutter chatted exclusively to HELLO! about the new episodes

Back in September, Sister Julienne actress Jenny Agutter joined HELLO! for an exclusive chat, during the National Television Awards 2023.

Teasing what's to come, she said: "There's a lot of babies that have been born and we're coping with it. We're halfway through the year now and we're in 1969, so it's interesting times."