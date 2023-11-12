Netflix's The Killer: viewers saying same thing about new Michael Fassbender thriller

Netflix's epic new thriller starring Michael Fassbender, The Killer, premiered over the weekend and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the crime film.

For those who have yet to stream the new movie, it's based on the popular French graphic novel series by Alexis 'Matz' Nolent and follows a skillful assassin who takes on his employers in an international manhunt after a hit goes wrong.

The film comes from director David Fincher, who is known for his work on blockbuster thrillers including Seven, Fight Club, The Social Network and Gone Girl.

© Netflix Michael Fassbender stars as an assassin in The Killer

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers praised the gripping film, with some hailing it as one of the "best movies of the year".

One person wrote: "So just finished @thekillermovie … is up there with the best movies of the year. Michael Fassbender - one of my favorites - might have done his best acting job yet in this piece. David Fincher delivers again," while another added: "Yesterday's watch was the newly released and brilliant David Fincher's #TheKiller one of my favourites this year. Fincher's visuals tone & lighting are unmatched for me his films always look amazing."

A third person tweeted: "Fincher is still delivering an experience like most aren't. Fassbender is like a chameleon; I never see him as the same character twice. Great first half. Good second half," while another agreed, adding: "David Fincher is always a good idea and he once again does not fail us. #TheKiller is an excellent movie, with that typical Fincher dialogue as in Gone Girl, Fight Club and Zodiac. It keeps you on edge and guessing, while not revealing anything."

© Netflix Viewers praised the gripping film

While many viewers enjoyed the thrilling movie, some took issue with the ending. "#TheKiller Liked the dialogue, loved the scene with [Tilda] Swinton, all of the acting is great and the choreography very good, but the ending was just stupid," wrote one person, while another added: "It was good but it felt incomplete and the ending was meh."

What is The Killer about?

The official synopsis reads: "After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers — and himself — on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn't personal. The titular assassin of the new David Fincher thriller travels the world under a few familiar pseudonyms."

The film features a star-studded cast, with Michael Fassbender in the lead role, while Tilda Swinton plays 'The Expert'.

© Netflix Tilda Swinton plays The Expert

Arliss Howard [Moneyball], Charles Parnell [Top Gun: Maverick], Sala Baker [Bullet Train], Kerry O'Malley [Boardwalk Empire] and Sophie Charlotte [Dark Days] also star.

Can fans expect a sequel?

While Netflix hasn't yet announced whether a second film will be released, this doesn't mean that Michael Fassbender won't reprise his role again.

© Netflix Netflix has yet to share any news about a potential sequel

The graphic novel upon which the film is based is part of a lengthy book series, and so there's plenty of material for director David to work with should the movie get the green light for a second outing.