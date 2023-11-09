Escaping Twin Flames: Where are Jeff and Shaleia Ayan now?

New Netflix documentary Escaping Twin Flames has left viewers gobsmacked, as it follows the owners of a controversial community that preys on vulnerable people looking for love.

The Twin Flames Universe and Church of Union launched in 2017 by founders Jeff and Shaleia Divine, who call themselves "gurus" and claim that they were "sent by God from Heaven to bring us the teachings of Union and partner with us in creating Heaven on Earth".

"Their authority comes from the results of their work which completely transforms the lives of all those who sincerely engage with it. They ask us to try on their teachings in ways that feel good to each of us, and then objectively review the results in an unattached and logical manner," their website reads.

Escaping Twin Flames official trailer

"If we find fault with any part of the teaching, or are not satisfied with our results, we are each asked to raise an inquiry that we might contribute to the deeper discovery of Truth,. Their work is a living body of work that invites each of us to explore and experience it in our own unique way that we may find greater closeness to God, live an ever more joyful, peaceful and harmonious life, and make meaningful contributions to our world."

But after the organization's practices were exposed by the new Netflix documentary, created by filmmakers Cecilia Peck and Inbal B. Lessner — the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult – where are Jeff and Shaleia Divine now?

Where are Jeff and Shaleia now?

© Netflix Jeff Divine runs Twins Flames

Jeff and Shaleia are still running Twin Flames from their Michigan home, with the organization continuing to accept new members. Their social pages remain active with over 70,000 followers, and they continue to advertise their services.

In April 2023, the pair welcomed their first daughter Grace, and they often share details of their home life on their personal social media accounts.

“Family is everything to us. A loving world is built on loving nations of people made of loving families. Loving families are built on Harmonious Twin Flame Union. Be the change you desire to see in the world,” he wrote on a recent reel.

In a statement they denied the allegations of "levied against Twin Flames Universe," claiming that the documentary "not only distort our true aims, methods, and curriculums but also misrepresent the autonomy of our community members, who are free to engage with our resources as they see fit".

"We are committed to confronting these allegations in an open and accountable manner,” the statement continued.

How did Jeff and Shaleia found the Twin Flames organization?

© Netflix Jeff Divine and wife Shaleia have been accused of misleading people

On the Church of Union's website, Jeff revealed his yoga and meditation practice led to a “transcendental, mystical and spiritual” experience. He later moved to Hawaii and lived under the name Ender Ayanethos before he became known as Jeff Divine.

Shaleia was born as Megan Plante in Canada. She connected with Jeff online when she was living in Sedona, Arizona, and they met in person when he traveled to see her for the first time.

They claim that their marriage is proof that twin flame unions really exist.

“Because we’ve been in Harmonious Union for years, we very much have achieved that miracle of being able to see and confirm someone’s Twin Flame,” Shaleia says in a video that viewers get to watch during the documentary.

But their personal experiences led to what some former members claim was total control over their personal lives, including what some alleged was a forced marriage.

What is a twin flame?

A twin flame is a psycho-spiritual term for someone who will change your life but is not always a romantic partner. It is described as an intense connection that goes beyond physical attraction and often leads to the catalyst of spiritual growth.

On their website, Jeff and Shaleia describe the union as “a spiritual state wherein both Twin Flames are awakened to their Twin Flame connection and have mutually agreed to be exclusively committed to each other".