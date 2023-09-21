Sofia Vergara unveils startling transformation in new trailer for Griselda – and it's so unexpected

It's Sofia Vergara like you've never seen her before. The actress, 51, is taking on the role of Griselda Blanco, a real-life Colombian drug lord, in Netflix's upcoming miniseries, Griselda. The show, which is slated for a January premiere, has officially released a teaser trailer, and Sofia, clad in heavy prosthetics, is almost unrecognizable.

WATCH: Griselda starring Sofia Vergara - trailer

Having totally transformed herself for the role, fans of the actress might be surprised by what appears to be her darkest project yet. Boasting a stellar cast; Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito will also star in the crime series.

So, what's it about? According to Netflix's synopsis "Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

© Netflix Sofia Vergara can be seen wearing prosthetics in first look photos

"In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as 'the Godmother.'"

Reuniting the team behind Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, Griselda will consist of six hour-long episodes, which will premiere on January 25th 2024.

"You've thought a lot about me haven't you," Sofia can be heard saying at the start of the trailer. "I heard that you liked my product. We can make a lot of money together," she adds, before the trailer reveals her transformation into Griselda.

Posted just hours ago, the teaser has already sparked a major reaction on YouTube, with fans voicing their excitement in the comments. "Oh my god Sofia going bad, CANT WAIT! More Sofia please Netflix," wrote one.

© Netflix The Netflix series will premiere in January 2024

"As a huge fan of Queen of the South and Sofia Vergara I'm very excited for this," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Finally! Sofia getting to play a dramatic role."

Also known as the 'Black Widow' Griselda Blanco is known for transforming Miami into a hotspot for cocaine, and creating one of the most profitable cartels in history.

© Netflix The miniseries will follow Griselda as she creates one of the most profitable cartels in history

On February 17, 1985, Griselda was eventually arrested by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and charged with conspiring to manufacture, import, and distribute cocaine. She was eventually found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison, reportedly continuing to run her empire while incarcerated.

In 1994, Griselda was also charged with three murders, extending her sentence, after one of her former hitmen agreed to testify in court. After serving her prison sentence and returning to Colombia, Griselda was assassinated by a gunman in 2012, while leaving a butcher shop in Medellín.