Nathan Fillion looks almost unrecognizable after months off filming The Rookie

What a difference a few months makes! Nathan Fillion is sporting a bold look after a lengthy hiatus from filming The Rookie.

The writer's strikes in Hollywood meant actors were seen on the picket lines rather than in front of the cameras.

But now that a deal has been reached, Nathan - and a whole host of other stars - can get back to work.

WATCH: Nathan Fillion in his first on-screen role

Nathan took to Instagram this week with a selfie from inside his luxury LA home, where he sparked a reaction from his fans with some extraordinary facial hair, and spiky hairdo.

While he's no stranger to a moustache, Nathan's bushy look has been dyed dark brown recently - and it is quite the transformation.

The quirky star - who first showcased a version of his "Tom Selleck" style look a few weeks ago - referred to his hairstyle, which was standing on end, in the caption that read: "My favorite shampoo can only be bought as a set with a conditioner. I don’t use conditioner. But guess what. Their body wash smells the same as the shampoo and now it’s pulling double duty. Take that, “the man”!"

Fans commented: "I don't want to alarm you, but t ere's something on your face," while a second quipped: "That stache will haunt me," and a third remarked: "Nathan, your stache is SHINY! Is that going to be the new look when @therookieabc returns?"

© Instagram Nathan began growing his facial hair a few months ago

His post comes at a bittersweet time for him as he's set to return to The Rookie, but its spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, has been canceled after just one season.

Following the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the network confirmed that a number of spin-off shows will not be renewed for 2024, including The Good Doctor too.

© Raymond Liu Nathan is returning to The Rookie for season six

The cancellation of The Rookie: Feds comes after a six month wait. Following the season one finale, the show was initially put on hold in May, however, the writers' and actors' strikes meant that ABC had to postpone their decision to either renew or cancel the show.

Niecy Nash - whose character Simone Clark was the leading lady - took to Instagram to share her upset and alongside a video of her The Rookie: Feds team, she wrote: "When cast & crew becomes family, the journey NEVER ends…. See y’all on the other side!

© Christopher Willard The Rookie: Feds has been cancelled

"Love, #1 ( @therookiefeds was a casualty of the strike. Much love to all the Rookieverse fans) 22 episodes left for you on Hulu."

Fans were devastated and wrote: "Wait noooooooooo, I don’t want it to end already," and, "NOOOOOO. I loved this show," and there were many more crying face emojis.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.