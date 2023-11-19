NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares tribute to rarely-seen wife for sweet reason

NCIS star Brian Dietzen took to Instagram this week with a sweet tribute to his wife, Kelly.

Sharing an adorable selfie of the couple taken against a stunning beach backdrop, the actor thanked his wife for taking care of him while he was unwell. "A bit under the weather today, and this beautiful woman's been taking care of my sick butt," he penned on his Instagram Stories. "Love you Kel."

The 46-year-old, who portrays Dr Jimmy Palmer on NCIS, has been married to Kelly since 2004. The couple share two children together, a son and a daughter.

Brian plays Jimmy Palmer on NCIS

While Brian likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, he sometimes opens up about his home life on social media.

Back in July, the Illinois native shared a carousel of photos from his and Kelly's romantic trip to Greece, including one of the pair looking super loved-up whilst posing against an idyllic sunset.

"It was an epic journey and so beautiful. Santorini, Naxos, Athens, it was the trip of a lifetime," he wrote on Instagram.

Sharing details from their dreamy vacation, Brian continued: "Amazing food, and so much to see. The Parthenon was breathtaking. We were told the restoration is scheduled to be completed in about 5 years (not sure they'll make it). Seeing a live orchestra perform at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus was a highlight, and seeing the birthplace of theatre at the Theatre of Dionysus was great for my soul."

Brian Dietzen and his wife Kelly in Greece

He went on to add: "Santorini gave us amazing sunsets and the best meal of the trip. Thank you to all of the new friends we met along the way. Can't wait to get back there!"

In 2022, Brian posted a heartwarming message to his wife in celebration of Mother's Day. Sharing his appreciation for Kelly, he wrote on Instagram: "Happy Mother's Day to you all. Today, our family is celebrating this woman right here. You're the best, Kel. Our kids lucked out by getting you as their mom. Hope you all have a great Sunday."

Brian has Kelly to thank for helping to save his life after he suffered a stroke back in 2020. Brian was home alone when the health scare occurred but thankfully, was able to use his smartwatch to call his wife.

Brian and Kelly have been married since 2004

In a previous interview with Outsider, the actor revealed that his Apple Watch "saved his life" as he was able to use the Siri function to call Kelly. "I was on the floor of my bathroom, throwing up, and I pulled out my phone and I was like, 'Oh —, I can't use my fingers.' And so I said, 'Hey, Siri, call Kelly,' and called my wife and I said, 'I need help'," he explained.

Thankfully, Brian made a full recovery and decided to write more as a result of the incident. "I realized there's no reason why I can't tell really great stories and branch out and still do what I love on this thing, and be surrounded by these people that have supported me and that I support and love," he added.