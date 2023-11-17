What Nicole Kidman has said about becoming a grandma

As well as being one of the most successful actresses in the world, Nicole Kidman, 56, is a family woman with four children.

The Eyes Wide Shut actress has two children, Isabella and Connor, whom she adopted with her first husband, actor Tom Cruise. Isabella is now 30, while Connor is 28, meaning they are all grown up.

But Nicole hasn’t got an empty nest quite yet as she gave birth to Sunday Rose in 2008 with current husband Keith Urban, and they introduced Faith Margaret in 2010.

Yet as her kids get older, the Australian star has naturally started thinking about the prospect of being a grandmother.

Nicole spoke to The Australian Women’s Weekly magazine excitedly about the idea of being a grandma, exclaiming: “I hope (it happens)! I’m not supposed to say that, am I?”

At the time of the 2016 interview, Nicole’s eldest daughter Isabella was newly married at the age of 24-years-old.

She added: “My sister’s friend, who is 43, just became a grandmother. My sister and I were saying, “Oh, she’s so lucky!”‘

© John Shearer Nicole and Keith have been married for almost 20 years

It turns out that Nicole’s kids have already started calling her granny though, as they were taken aback by her cinematic transformation for the film Destroyer, in which she played an LAPD detective.

“They called me ‘granny,’” she explained to the Los Angeles Times. “They’re like, ‘You’re our granny now.’”

It seems that Nicole was perfectly happy with the nickname, as she told her daughters she’d happily attend grandparents’ day at their school in her set makeup.

“I thought it’d be kind of quirky and funny and make for a good story for when they were older,” she joked, giving a brief impression of the type of voice she might put on to mimic Sunday’s grandmother: ”‘Oh … hello Sunday! I’m here!’”

It seemed their mom’s joke didn’t really appeal, as Sunday told her mom to “never, ever do that”.

“So I won’t be dressing up as their granny — even though that’s what they called me!” Nicole confirmed.

Nicole still maintains a strong relationship with her own mom Janelle, as she told PEOPLE that the 82-year-old is still very involved in her own wardrobe.

She explained that she got her love of fashion from her mom and grandma: “I grew up as a little girl with a grandmother that loved fashion and could sew and my mother the same. They loved beautiful clothes. They could make beautiful clothes.”

“I watched them sew, embroider, and knit, crochet. And I think when you grow up seeing the people in your household do that, then you love that.”