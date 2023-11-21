Who is I'm a Celebrity star Nick Pickard's famous brother John Pickard?

I'm a Celebrity's 2023 series is officially underway, with a brand new line-up of familiar faces trading in their creature comforts for a life under the stars in the Australian jungle.

Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard is among the celebrities preparing to face gruesome Bushtucker trials and tricky challenges over the course of the series. While viewers will recognise John for his long-standing role on the Channel 4 soap, they may not know that his brother is also a star of the small screen. Keep reading to find out more.

All we know about I'm a Celeb's Nick Pickard

Nick Pickard truly is a soap icon, having portrayed Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks ever since the show's first episode back in 1995, making him the longest-serving cast member.

The actor, who hails from Surrey, studied at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and Corona Theatre School before landing his gig on the Channel 4 soap at just 20 years old.

© Shutterstock Lisa Williamson, Nick Pickard, Brett O'Brien, Jeremy Edwards, Yasmin Bannerman, Shebah Ronay and Will Mellor were part of the original Hollyoaks cast in 1995

Nick has been nominated for numerous awards over the years, both independently and as a cast, and in 2017, won the British Soap Award for Outstanding Achievement after 22 years on the show.

While Nick tends to keep his home life out of the spotlight, he is thought to be in a relationship with a woman named Sarah. He also has a 25-year-old daughter called Ellie from a previous relationship.

Away from his TV career, Nick owns several restaurants in Sheffield.

© ITV Nick is a soap legend

Who is Nick Pickard's brother and why is he famous?

John Pickard is Nick's younger brother and is also an actor. He is known for his roles in Hollyoaks, EastEnders, and the BBC sitcom, 2point4 Children.

John, who also trained at the Sylvia Young Theatre School, landed his first major on-screen role playing Neil Timpson in seasons 13 and 14 of Grange Hill.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock John Pickard has appeared in Hollyoaks and EastEnders

From there, he went on to appear in EastEnders for three years, playing the role of Kevin.

In 2005, John made his Hollyoaks debut, ten years after his brother first appeared in the drama. He played the role of Dominic Reilly for five years before his exit in 2010.

The actor is also a star of the stage, having appeared in a 2016 production of Twelfth Night in London, as well as 2012's Beauty and the Beast at the Newark Palace Theatre.

Has Nick Pickard quit Hollyoaks for I'm a Celebrity?

Hollyoaks fans can rest assured that Nick hasn't quit his role on the show to appear in the jungle.

Sharing his excitement about signing up for the iconic reality programme, the actor said in a statement: "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and as soon as I was approached, I said 'yes'. I am not quitting Hollyoaks to take part. My bosses have been really supportive of me doing it. Now it is getting near to going into camp, I am so excited."