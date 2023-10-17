Today's Al Roker's on-air blunder sparks major reaction from co-stars

Things don't always go to plan on live television, as Al Roker discovered during Tuesday's edition of The Today Show when a technical error occurred during his weather forecast.

The beloved meteorologist was tracking the weather across the week when he noticed a spelling error on his interactive map. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Al Roker's on-air blunder sparks major reaction from co-stars

Al's blunder caused an eruption of laughter in the studio, particularly from his co-star Craig Melvin, who said: "Why is that so funny to me?"

Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb could also be smiling from their seats. As Al handed over to the local news and weather report, Craig could be heard joking: "The graphic department is angry at you."

© NBC Al's technical blunder sparked laughter from his colleagues

Al is a much-loved member of The Today Show team and was greatly missed by his co-stars during his absence from the show last year.

The 69-year-old was forced to take a break from work due to ill health. He was absent for almost two months after being admitted to hospital twice due to blood clots traveling to his lungs.

Dylan Dreyer stepped in for the weather forecaster while he was away, and upon his return in January, she spoke to HELLO! about what it meant to have Al back with the team.

© Getty Images The Today show stars enjoy friendships on and off screen

"It's been so amazing and so special on so many levels to have Al return," she said. "We are a tight-knit family on the Today show. What you see is what you get."

The mom-of-three also admitted that she and her co-stars were all worried about Al during his time off. "I think there was a very real moment when we were all concerned," she explained. "Not knowing what was going on and just praying and reaching out to find out information was hard. We were genuinely worried as friends."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's expansive family kitchen is a slice of heaven - see inside multi-million dollar home

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares emotional family update during time off from show

After returning to the show, Al opened up about his illness, which he said was "life-threatening". He explained that he had to undergo a seven-hour surgery and lost half of his blood after his medical team discovered two bleeding ulcers.

© NBC Al spent time away from the show last year due to illness

At the time, Al praised his wife Deborah Roberts, who is also a TV broadcaster. "Thank God for Deborah," he said. "She basically shielded me from a lot of this. I had no idea how sick I was. I am a living example of ignorance is bliss."

He went on to say: "I was able to put all my energy into just recuperating because I didn't know how bad off I was – I thought I was doing good!"

While it was a tough few months for Al and Deborah, they've put all of that behind them now, and recently celebrated some major news.

© Instagram Al with his wife Deborah Roberts

Earlier this month, Deborah announced that she would be stepping in to become the full-time co-host on 20/20, alongside David Muir.

Confirming the news, she penned: "I have some news to share. I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co-anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc.

© Getty Images Deborah has joined David Muir as co-host on 20/20

"We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs.

She continued: "It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life-changing stories. What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going."