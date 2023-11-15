Al Roker apologizes for Today co-star's shocking remark live on show: 'What is wrong with you!'

Al Roker and the rest of the Today Show anchors were left open-mouthed at the start of Wednesday's Third Hour show, following a baffling, but hilarious, comment from co-star Craig Melvin.

The anchors were admiring Craig's new magazine shoot in the December issue of Southern Living, which featured him and his mother Betty Jo, talking about all things holiday.

While praising the pictures of Craig and Betty Jo live on the show, Craig interjected and said: "I always pray that my mother lives a long and healthy life, but if she dies tomorrow, she would - this is it!"

A slightly surprised Dylan Dreyer asked her co-star: "Where is this story going?" While Al interjected: "Betty Jo, we are sorry for Craig. It's a lovely picture, lovely article. There was no reason for him to bring that up!"

After giving further details of the magazine, which is out this Friday November 17, Al turned back to Craig and ask: "What is wrong with you?"

Al Roker was left open-mouthed at Craig Melvin's surprising remarks about his mom

There's little wonder that Craig and his mom were so happy with the magazine, even if the star worded it in such a way!

The delightful feature focuses on all things to do with Thanksgiving and Betty Jo shares her special mac and cheese recipe that the family enjoy each year together.

© Robbie Caponetto for Southern Living Craig Melvin and his mom Betty Jo feature in December's Southern Living

Craig said: "Mom’s mac and cheese is the official family side dish. If someone can’t attend a get-together, they’ll call ahead to request a plate be set aside," as

Betty Jo admitted: "I always get in trouble if there's not enough!"

Craig - who is a doting dad to son Delano, who was born in 2014, and Sybil 'Sibby', who was born in 2016, who he shares with wife Lindsay Czarniak - also painted a picture of the family's holiday traditions.

Craig Melvin shares two children with his wife Lindsay Czarniak

"When we were growing up, my mom did everything to make the holidays extra special for us, and I’ve been trying to do the same for my own kids," he said.

It's been an exciting time for Craig, who recently announced the news of his debut children's book, I'm So Proud Of You, which will hit bookshelves on May 7.

© Getty Craig and his wife Lindsay

"It's a tribute to fatherhood and a love letter to my son," he said when the news came out earlier this month.

On Instagram, the Today host shared a look at the cover art, illustrated by Sawyer Cloud, and gushed: "I'm thrilled to announce my first children's book, I'm Proud Of You, will be released on May 7, 2024. "I have many passions in life, but what I'm most passionate about is being a father. I'm Proud Of You is a celebration of the small things in life, and a book for anybody who has experienced the joys and wonders of parenthood and wants their children to know how amazing and inspiring they are."

Craig is the latest of the Today Show stars to write a children's book, following in the footsteps of Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer.

