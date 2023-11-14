Dylan Dreyer leaves Today Show studios for 'mind blowing' reason close to her heart - and it involves Thanksgiving

Dylan Dreyer loves nothing more than the holiday season and is no stranger to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - which she even co-hosted last year!

It's safe to say that the NBC star had a wonderful time this week, when she got to take a first-look at some of the 2023 floats that will be taking part in this year's parade, during an assignment for the Today Show.

Dylan took to Instagram to share photos of herself looking behind-the-scenes, calling the experience "mind blowing".

Alongside the pictures, she wrote: "Let’s have a parade!! I love getting a sneak peek at the floats at @macys Studio leading up to next week’s Big Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!! The detail that goes into each one is mind blowing! Cowabunga Dude!!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is getting me so excited!" while another wrote: "Loved your segment this morning!!! Can’t wait for the Macy’s parade!!!" A third added: "Great job Dylan!"

Dylan stepped in to co-host the 2022 parade for her good friend and co-star Al Roker, when he was unable to do so due to health issues.

This was the first time in over a decade that Al had missed this special hosting role - where he presents the parade from Uptown Manhattan, but he was incredibly grateful to Dylan.

Shortly after hosting the parade for the first time, Dylan opened up about the experience on Today.

She said: "I was at the parade, it was nice to step in and help fill out. I had never been to the actual parade before, well from a distance but I was never allowed through. But thanks to some credentials this year I was allowed through. Then I went home and cooked for my whole family."

Dylan went on to reveal that the cooking process wasn't too difficult thanks to her preparing a lot of it in advance, and credited her mother-in-law for helping out "so much".

Just before Thanksgiving in 2022, Dylan spoke to HELLO! about the holiday season, revealing that it was her favorite time of year. She said: "Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday! I’m in charge of the cooking…my husband won’t have it any other way. His parents and his sister and her family come down from MA.

"For my kids, when their cousins are in town, that’s all they need. They’ll play all day long together."

The star continued: "I rely heavily on family. Since I have to cook, it’s time for everyone who hasn’t seen the kids in a while to do all the entertaining! I try to get as much prepared beforehand so I can enjoy the day, but it’s all hands on deck with the kids! Naptime helps too…I get A LOT done during Rusty and Ollie’s naptime!"

The star - who is a doting mom to sons Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, two, - added of her oldest two: "Calvin and Ollie literally love to help in the kitchen no matter what I’m making. They‘ll ask to help peel potatoes or prep the stuffing, but they enjoy making the pumpkin pie and apple crisp the most!"

