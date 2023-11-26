Call the Midwife delights fans with huge news from series 13 set – details

Filming has officially wrapped on series 13 of the BBC's Call the Midwife.

The popular period drama shared the exciting news on social media, posting a photo of actress Georgie Glen, who plays Miss Higgins, filming the last scene of the series.

The caption read: "LATEST! It's a wrap on Call the Midwife Series 13 filming!!

"This wonderful shot of Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins) has just been sent to us live from the set of Call the Midwife, where the very final scene of Series 13 has just been completed!!

"We just CAN'T wait to show you what we've been working on xxx.

"Now the countdown begins to...THE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL!!" the caption continued, adding the reminder that the series will return a brand new Christmas special in December, which will be followed by season 13 in 2024.

© Miya Mizuno The cast have officially wrapped on series 13

The upcoming series will be set in 1969, with the Poplar residents facing "complex medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds".

The programme will cover stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks, featuring health issues such as Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Tetanus, Porphyria and TB.

© Olly Courtenay Helen George and Olly Rix will appear in series 13

The synopsis reads: "It is now 1969 and more babies are being born in hospital than ever before. Pressure on maternity beds remains extremely high across the country but Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters."

Helen George, who plays Trixie, also said fans can expect "a few shocks" in the upcoming episodes. Chatting to Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 Show in September, the actress said: "We're filming at the moment. So I'm sort of discovering the stories as we go along. It's another exciting year, lots of babies."

She added: "I can't tell you much more than that. There's a few shocks."

© BBC Radio 2 Helen George teased 'a few shocks' whilst chatting with Zoe Ball in BBC Radio 2 studio in September

As for which cast members will return for the new series, fans can expect to see all the regular stars, including the likes of Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Helen George as Trixie Franklin and Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward.

Following recent speculation about main cast members Helen and Olly leaving the drama, the actors' roles on the show have been confirmed.

© Laurence Cendrowicz Trixie Franklin is not leaving Poplar in series 13

Despite recent reports that Trixie decides to leave Poplar in upcoming episodes and that Olly has been written out of scripts, HELLO! understands that Helen is not leaving the show at the end of season 13, and that Olly will appear through the entire series, with the door left open for his character. His departure has not been confirmed.