Countryfile star Ellie Harrison's family life away from cameras as she quits show

Ellie Harrison bid farewell to Countryfile viewers during Sunday night's episode, which marked the presenter's final outing on the show after 13 years.

For her last instalment, Ellie was joined by Anita Rani at Poole Harbour for the conclusion of a three-year environmental study.

At the end of the episode, Ellie delivered a heartfelt speech to the viewers. "I've had the best geography field trips exploring these beautiful lands," she said. "It's been an honour to have been trusted by all the people I've met on the programme and by the audience and I thank you for your time."

Now that Ellie has stepped down from her role on Countryfile, she'll no doubt have more time to spend with her family. Keep reading for all we know about her life away from the TV cameras.

© John Lawrence/Shutterstock Ellie Harrison has left Countryfile after 13 years

When she's not busy reporting on agricultural and environmental issues on Countryfile, Ellie can be found at home in the Cotswolds, where she owns a smallholding and ancient apple orchard.

The 46-year-old lives with her partner Matthew Goodman, who works as a GP. The couple share three children: Red, 13, Lux, 11, and a seven-year-old who has not been publicly named.

While Ellie likes to keep her private life out of the spotlight, she has previously opened up about her husband.

In an interview with Stylist back in 2016, Ellie shared an insight into her and Matthew's relationship. Gushing about her partner, she said: "He's the most handsome man on Earth. He's my beloved and I hope we die together. Not yet. But that's my wish – that we end up dying together."

© Pete Dadds Ellie will be focusing on her children and family business

She went on to add that she'd previously turned down a marriage proposal from Matthew but hoped to tie the knot one day. "He did ask me but I didn't see it through," she said. "I will do one day. We haven't done that bit. We've done the big stuff, the children, and the scars!"

In the same interview, Ellie revealed that she had her arm scarred with a blade as a show of commitment to her other half. "It's called scarification," she explained. "You go to someone who is into body art and you get it done. There are only a few places you can go for it in the whole country."

© BBC Ellie with co-star Anita Rani in her final Countryfile episode

The broadcaster went on to say that while her partner was initially "shocked" by her decision, the gesture also made him "really quite emotional".

While Ellie has appeared on various TV programmes, such as Country Tracks, The Great British Winter and The One Show, Countryfile is perhaps her most notable gig.

So, why exactly is she leaving after all these years? Back in October, Ellie explained in a statement that she's hoping to spend more time with her children, as well as working on her family business.

© BBC Ellie lives in the Cotswolds

"I've come to realise that I don't need to navigate to a whole new ocean or even a new sea, but to chart a new course somewhere in these waters, raising my three wonderful children, growing our family business and following my own creative calling to produce art of my own making," she said.