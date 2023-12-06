Virgin River star Martin Henderson shares huge update on season 6 as he reveals show's future 'remains to be seen'

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has shared an exciting update on the upcoming sixth season of the popular Netflix drama, revealing that filming is set to begin very soon.

During a recent Instagram Q&A session with his co-star Alexandra Breckenridge, the New Zealand-born actor told fans that filming will begin in the New Year and is expected to kick off in February.

© Netflix Filming for season six will begin in the New Year

"We will be going back to start season 6 sometime in the New Year," said Martin. "Probably February or something like that".

Remarking on the show's future, Martin said: "There will be more. How many more remains to be seen."

While Netflix has yet to renew the romance drama for a seventh season, Alexandra and showrunner Patrick Sean Smith seem hopeful that there will be more episodes beyond series six.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge plays Mel Monroe in the drama

On filming season six, Alexandra told Deadline: "We're going to start as soon as the Vancouver weather allows. So hopefully in the spring is what I've been hearing. I keep trying to tell them they should just pick up Season 7 so we can just knock Seasons 6 and 7 and call it a day."

She added: "I'm not aware of it being the final season. Hopefully, we'll get more."

Patrick also told the publication: "There's no plans of wrapping anything up. I think, as long as these characters are living, there are always going to be stories to tell, and that's an incredible opportunity for any showrunner."

© Netflix Netflix has yet to renew the show for season 7

During Martin's Q&A, he also addressed fans' concerns about the darker and more dramatic themes of the latest season. "A lot of people were struggling with some of the heartache and darker nature of season five, which is probably a fair comment," he said. "I think the season definitely had a different feel, but I think it was really interesting. It pushed characters into different emotions and situations and then saw them be challenged by that but also come through it and deepen their character and their relationships and hopefully establish even stronger bonds with their loved ones and their community."

Speaking about season five, part two, which arrived on Netflix last week, Martin teased "lots of romance", as well as "some big mysteries opening up" - perhaps referring to Mel's search for the identity of her father.

Warning! Spoilers for season five, part two ahead!

In the festive episodes, fans watched as Mel was finally accepted by her newly discovered father, Everett Reid (John Allen Nelson), who initially wanted nothing to do with her.

© Netflix John Allen Nelson as Everett Reid

It was revealed that Everett had been living in Virgin River all along but pretended not to know Mel, which left her feeling rather hurt. However, in true holiday spirit, Everett came around and embraced Mel as his daughter.

The drama didn't stop there, however, as the final episode ended on a major cliffhanger. Everett turned up on Mel and Jack's doorstep, telling his daughter that he had "something important" to tell her, but was cut off by a Christmas song, followed by the rolling credits.

Whilst chatting to Deadline, showrunner Patrick said fans can expect to find out more about Everett in season six, including "what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today since it's a small town."