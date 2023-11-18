Blake Shelton makes unexpected statement about leaving The Voice

Blake Shelton's presence on 'The Voice' has been missed by many of his fans following his departure earlier this year after a 12-year run – but the country music singer doesn't feel the same way.

The 47-year-old announced in October 2022 that he would be leaving the show after 23 seasons, which was actually a few seasons longer than he had planned to stay, and his final appearance was aired back in May.

Now, one year after he walked away to spend more time with his family, he has admitted that he isn't sitting at home pinning for the NBC show.

"Not yet," he said on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Thursday when asked if he misses being a coach on 'The Voice'. "I did that for 23 seasons. To be totally honest about it, I wasn't even planning on being there that long," he confessed.

"I was planning on wrapping it up about 20 seasons or 21 seasons. Then COVID hit and I didn't want to walk out on the show."

Blake added: "I stayed a little bit longer. I stayed too long for me to now miss it; I promise you that."

While Blake's decision to step away from the show "for more family time" came as a shock to many, it was an even bigger surprise when his wife Gwen Stefani, 54, was announced as one of the coaches for the very next season.

Blake addressed Gwen's return to the big red spinning chair during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on November 8, joking that Gwen "doesn't want too much family time".

"So, it was like 'Oh wait…you're going back? 'Cause I just quit, so…I'll catch you next spring,'" he said, adding: "Money talks, money talks in this industry."

Blake announced his departure from 'The Voice' with an emotional statement on social media last October. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," he wrote.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

He continued: "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani.

"I have to give a huge shout out to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

He concluded: "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. Could not happen without you."

