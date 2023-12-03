Pauley Perrette inundated with support over emotional TV comeback following NCIS exit and acting retirement

Pauley Perrette may have left the world of NCIS – and seemingly acting altogether – behind back in 2018, but she's not entirely done with screen time.

Since exiting her beloved role of 15 years as Abby Sciuto on the hit CBS procedural, the actress' appearances on the screen have been sparse, having only returned to acting in TV series Broke in 2020, and focusing on producing instead.

However, while no return to NCIS is in the books, she has made a comeback by way of the director's chair, with her new short documentary film, Red Ribbons of Love.

WATCH: Pauley Perrette's impassioned message for Pride month

Over the weekend, Pauley took to Instagram to promote the film, which premieres December 3rd, sharing a clip from her recent appearance on KTLA.

The documentary highlights the history behind the red ribbons that are stamped on the bell tower of the Hollywood United Methodists Church, and she said: "It was really important I thought, you know what, I'm going to make a documentary about the history of the ribbon, because people don't know why," adding: "They see them, they love them, they're really beloved in our community."

She noted "it's a really rich history," as she went on to explain how in 1993, at the height of the AIDS epidemic and the "prejudice" and "bigotry" that was attached to it, a group of congregants from her church "decided to make this bold, incredible move" to combat the ostracization the LGBTQIA faced by adding the red AIDS ribbons to their façade, effectively declaring they all were welcome.

In a separate TV appearance, Pauley then maintained why she believed it was important to highlight LGBTQIA inclusion among the faith community, saying: "There's been so much in my own journey as a very outspoken person of faith and a very outspoken straight ally for the #LGBT community, which for some strange reason doesn't make sense to some people."

MORE: NCIS' Pauley Perrette reveals glimpse of rarely-seen family member – and Brian Dietzen reacts

MORE: Pauley Perrette supports late NCIS co-star David McCallum's son in sweet post

She continued: "What I've said before about myself and about my church, is that, if people who are really tied to their own bigotry, if what I'm doing makes them angry, then I'm doing my job."

© Getty Pauley has long been a member of the Hollywood United Methodist Church

Pauley ultimately declared: "Because who would I be if the bigots loved me? I wouldn't be doing my job."

In her caption on Instagram when sharing a clip from the interview with her followers, she added: "#GodIsLove and I don't know HOW so many people get that wrong."

© Getty The actress is known to be a steadfast supporter of LGBTQIA rights

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to sing their praises for Pauley and her new documentary, with one writing: "I LOVE you for the human being that you are. The kindness and love that you always spread is a constant inspiration," as others followed suit with: "Love you. So proud of you," and: "Your church is awesome. All churches should open doors for everyone. Judge not lest you be judged," as well as: "You are truly an example."

MORE: NCIS' Pauley Perrette, Brian Dietzen, more feature in latest photos – but fans are divided

© Getty The NCIS alum has previously stated she has retired from acting

World AIDS Day, honored annually on December 1st, was established in 1988 by two World Health Organization public information officers, and is recognized by all United Nations member states as an international day for global health.

The AIDS epidemic – which in the US was infamously mishandled by former President Ronald Reagan – began in June of 1981. The WHO reports that to this year, it has claimed the lives of approximately 40.4 million people across the world.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.