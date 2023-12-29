Chicago PD and Med stars reunite for heartwarming celebrations

When worlds collide! Chicago PD stars Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Patrick Flueger and Tracy Spiridakos journeyed to Wonderverse in Illinois, and they were joined by Chicago Med alum, Nick Gehlfuss.

Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce C. Hawkins and Tracy Spiridakos reunited to celebrate Patrick Flueger's birthday

A special occasion, the group reunited to celebrate their co-star, Patrick John Flueger's birthday. The actor turned 40 on December 10. After trying out a range of immersive experiences, the group enjoyed a round on the bumper cars, before heading to an arcade and taking on an escape room.

Posting photos from their fun day out, Marina Squerciati sent Instagram into a frenzy. "A WONDER(verse)ful birthday for my bestie, Paddy @wonderversechicago.

They were joined by Chicago Med star Nick Gehlfuss

"We laughed, we Ghostbuster VR-rd (Paddy dominated), we Jumanji VR-ed (Laroyce), we zombie bumper car-ed (Nick crushed it), we Escape Roomed (TRACY IS A GENIUS), we ate cake (Marina did this the best). What a fantastic day. FOUR STARS @sony FOUR STARS!" she wrote in the caption.

Tracy Spiridakos – who is set to depart Chicago PD in 2024 – also gave fans a glimpse of their day.

"Thank you @wonderversechicago for helping us celebrate our friend @pjflueger 's birthday!! We had so much fun," she captioned a slew of snaps.

"I highly recommend it you guys, if you're in Chicago, definitely check it out. Also, thank you @marinasqu for organizing and Paddy for being born. We had a WONDERful time….see what I did there?!!"

A welcome sight, fans were delighted to see the group together. "You all look great! I love how you're all a big family, celebrating moments together," wrote one.

"Love how you hang out together," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "This friendship, love you guys."

While Chicago Med and Chicago PD exist within the One Chicago universe, the stars rarely appear on-screen together, with the exception of crossover episodes. The most recent premiered in October 2019, with 'Infection' airing in three parts.

New episodes of Chicago PD and Chicago Med will premere on January 17 2024

The stars' reunion will no doubt have got fans thinking about the upcoming seasons of Chicago PD and Chicago Med, which are just around the corner.

Following delays from the SAG-AFTRA strikes, both shows have been confirmed to return on January 17. The ninth series of Chicago Med will air at 8pm on NBC, with the eleventh series of Chicago PD following at 10pm.

Nick Gehlfuss has waved goodbye to Chicago Med

Absent from the new episodes, however, will be actor Nick Gehlfuss, who played Dr. Will Halstead on Chicago Med for eight years. While Nick enjoyed reuniting with his co-stars at Wonderverse, the 38-year-old has officially waved goodbye to the One Chicago universe. Speaking to Variety about the decision in May, he said: "It was a difficult decision, but ultimately, I felt I'd taken Dr. Halstead as far as I can go with him."

Nick's character Will Halstead left to be with former flame Natalie in the season eight finale

Fortunately, Will was given the happy ending we'd all hoped for, as the character reunited with his former flame, Natalie (played by Torrey DeVitto), in the season eight finale. As for whether he'd ever return, Nick teased: "Whenever it makes sense again for important moments, I'd love to don the white lab coat once again."