The Daily Lowdown: Selena Gomez worries fans with career revelation

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're discussing Selene Gomez hinting that she could be stepping down from music, and Elton John recording a new album despite retiring from performing live.

Not only that, but Sophie Ellis-Bextor's song, Murder on the Dancefloor, returns to the top 40 singles chart 22 years after its initial release, and Eurovision gets a shake-up to its lineup…

Listen to the episode in full below…

Is Selena Gomez stepping down from her music career? It certainly looks that way because the superstar has said that she is keen to focus on acting. Selena was appearing on the Smartless podcast when she admitted that she has so much fun with music and touring, but feels like she only has one album left, here's what she had to say: [audio]. Selena's most recent release came in the form of her new song, Single Soon, but the star has been keeping busy in other ways. The 31-year-old has been killing it in the acting world as she recently appeared in the award-winning show, Only Murders in the Building and also released her own documentary on Apple TV last year.

Have you watched Saltburn yet? If you haven't we recommend that you do and you'll probably understand why Sophie Ellis-Bextor's hit song, Murder on the Dancefloor, has re-entered the top 40 singles charts, despite being released 22 years ago. The song features in the movie at the end – don't worry no spoilers here – and although it first came out in 2001, the song has enjoyed a resurgence. Saltburn stars Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi as two Oxford University students whose very different lives entwined after becoming unlikely friends. The film has sparked quite a debate online and is available to stream now on Prime Video.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley's major record

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Your New Year's roundup of the biggest royal and celebrity news

Jacob Elordi stars in Saltburn

He might have retired from performing live, but Sir Elton John isn't stepping down from music entirely because it's been reported that the legendary singer-songwriter has recorded an album with Brandi Carlisle. According to Clash Music, Pete Townsend of The Who revealed that the Tiny Dancer singer flew to the States to work with Brandi after feeling at a loss after his phenomenal Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour came to an end last year. The rocker also added that Elton and Brandi finished the album in just two weeks. We don't yet know any more details about its release, but we're looking forward to hearing more.

© Dia Dipasupil Elton John attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Ozzfest could be returning. Sharon Obsourne has said that she would be keen to bring back the music event as a touring festival, despite her husband Ozzy's ongoing health battles. Speaking on their family podcast The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon revealed that as long as artists managers were realistic with booking fees, she would be willing to bring a whole Ozzfest tour to major cities for fans to enjoy. The last event took place in 2018 was headlined by Ozzy himself, however, the star has faced multiple health issues since then including major surgery and a Parkinson's disease diagnosis, but the rocker remains determined to keep going.

And an act representing the Caribbean Islands be set to join in on the Eurovision fun. Bosses for the annual song contest have teased a major shake-up to the line up and announced on New Year's Day that the Caribbean is officially coming to Eurovision for the 2024 competition, with more details set to be revealed soon. This year, the song contest will take place in Sweden and it was recently announced that Years and Years star Olly Alexander would be representing the UK. We cannot wait.