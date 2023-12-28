The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift fan who died at concert - cause of death revealed

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Ana Clara Benevides, the fan who tragically died after attending a Taylor Swift concert back in November. The 23-year-old attended the Eras tour in Brazil during soaring temperatures and passed four heat exhaustion before later dying in hospital. Her official cause of death has been revealed.

Not only that but Cher files for a conservatorship of her son, Elijah Blue Allman, due to concerns over his mental health issues and his alleged drug abuse. Meanwhile, Katy Perry and Ariana Granda are tipped for big comebacks.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

A Taylor Swift fan who died at her Eras concert in Brazil died from heat exhaustion, authorities have confirmed. The 23-year-old fan named Ana Clara Benevides was attending Taylor's gig at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in November when she collapsed and was taken to hospital nearby. After several hours of being treated by medical staff, Ana tragically passed away. Her cause of death was examined in an official report investigating the circumstances of what led to her passing, and the report cited that soaring temperatures of 40-plus degrees Celsius contributed to her heat exhaustion which led to cardiovascular difficulties. After Ana's death was confirmed, Taylor performed a tribute on stage and said in a statement that she was heartbroken by the news. The superstar later invited the Benevides family along to a concert and welcomed them backstage to offer her condolences.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Parasite actor found dead, Glasto hopes for Cher and Ye issues an apology

MORE: Rachel McAdams gives candid response about missing Mean Girls reunion: 'Not my bag'

Taylor Swift looked visibly tearful during the Eras Tour

Cher has filed for a conservatorship of her son, Elijah Blue Allman over fears of the 47-year-old's wellbeing. Elijah is Cher's youngest whom she welcomed with the late rock singer Gregg Allman, the singer has filed for legal action citing his struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues. Cher also cites her son's inability to manage his own financial affairs as a reason for her concern leading to the decision to file for a conservatorship to manage her son's wellbeing. The Believe hitmaker has not released a public statement on the matter, but the court hearing has been scheduled for March 2024.

Is Katy Perry making a big comeback? We certainly hope so. There have been reports that the California Girls hitmaker is planning a major return to music with a brand new album and tour in the works. Katy's new record, which will be her seventh studio album, is set to feature a list of tracks which are her most personal yet and the album will be a follow-up to her 2020 release, Smile. Meanwhile, she's been putting on a showstopping residency in Las Vegas in recent times but a new album could also mean a new world tour for the Roar singer, which if it goes ahead will be her first since 2018. We are keeping our fingers well and truly crossed.

© Taylor Hill NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Katy Perry attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023 in New York City.

Speaking of new music, we could also be getting a new Ariana Grande album very soon as the singer posted some teaser photos on Instagram with a simple caption that read: "See you next year." The God is a Woman singer has taken a step back from music in recent years mostly to focus on her acting role in the upcoming Wicked live adaptations, but it looks like she's been back in the studio working on new material. Ariana's release will be her seventh studio album and will follow her 2020 album, Positions, which was a massive hit with her fans.

And Shakira was overwhelmed with emotion recently when a huge statue of the singer was unveiled in her hometown on Barranquilla, Colombia. The statue of Shakira is a whopping 21 feet tall and shows the singer in her signature hip-swivelling pose. The landmark was revealed on Boxing Day and Shakira herself was thrilled with it. She posted a photo of her parents standing proudly in front of the statue, saying it was 'too much for her little heart'.