The Daily Lowdown: Britney Spears shut downs rumours of a music comeback

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we chat about how Britney Spears has shut down rumours of a return to music, vowing to "never" go back to the music industry.

Not only that, but Iggy Azalea has also cut music and Destiny's Child tease a comeback.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Britney Spears has vowed she will never return to the music industry. The popstar spoke out online after rumours began to circulate that she was heading back into the studio to record new music, with reports even suggesting that fellow popstar Charli XCX was lined up to collaborate. However, Britney took to Instagram to shut down rumours of a comeback saying that most of the news is "trash" and that she will never return to the industry. But, Britney hasn’t stopped working it seems as she also admitted that she has been a ghostwriter for other artists over the last two years, saying she wants to keep it that way.

Taylor Swift is gearing up for a glitzy night out in Hollywood this weekend as she will be attending the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, however, if fans were hoping for a red carpet appearance from her with her boyfriend, Travis Kelcee, they might be disappointed. The Anti-Hero singer will reportedly be flying solo to the ceremony as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday evening. Although Taylor has been spotted at many of her new boyfriend's games, she'll instead be heading to the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the event where she'll be hoping to win big in the Cinematic Box office Achievement category for her Eras tour concert film.

© Kevin Mazur/AMA2019 Taylor Swift speaks onstage during the American Music Awards in 2019 during her Lover era

Iggy Azalea has scrapped her new album and has hinted that she's walking away from her music career. The 'Work' singer took to social media to post a lengthy statement saying that she knows her fans will be disappointed but that she is keen to focus more on her creative and design work, which she loves seeing come to life. Iggy also said that despite reports saying that she was bullied away from music, this is not the case because she doesn't view herself as someone who quits. She finished by saying that she feels happy and passionate in day-to-day life when her mind is focused on her other work projects, and we love that she is prioritising what's best for her!

Could Destiny's Child be getting back together? We certainly hope so. After Beyonce and her former band members Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett reunited at Beyonce's Renaissance tour backstage a couple months back, fans were loving it. But now the official Instagram account has shared a new photo of the group saying The Ladies of DC at Renaissance, and many are convinced this means an official reunion is on the cards. There's no word from the girls whether it's happening but we're keeping our fingers crossed.

© Photo: Getty Images

And an ABBA-voyage style hologram show featuring Elvis Presley is set to premiere in the UK. The show, titled Elvis Evolution, will launch in London this year using AI and hologram technology to put on a futuristic show of the King of Rock n Roll for fans to enjoy. The show has been pulled together by Elvis' estate with the help of UK-based immersive entertainment company, Layered Reality. Elvis Evolution is also planning on heading to Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin following its run in the UK capital. A venue has not yet been confirmed.