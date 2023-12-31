It's the destination that A-listers have been flocking to for decades, so it's perhaps unsurprising that Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck have chosen Saint Barthelemy, known as St. Barts, as their vacation spot.

The Hollywood couple have been basking in the Caribbean sunshine on the luxurious island this week as they prepare to ring in 2024 and have been spotted out and about making the most of the gorgeous weather and impending festivities.

Jennifer and Ben, who wed in 2022 after rekindling their romance the year prior, were photographed doing some shopping at some fashion houses before then walking arm-in-arm for a romantic stroll.

© EliotPress / MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck do some shopping in St Barts capital Gustavia on Friday afternoon

The pair also enjoyed a spot of lunch at a local eatery before hopping into a super cool Mini Moke to get about during their busy day. We've rounded up the best photos of the couple's luxurious vacation below.

J-Lo and Ben take St. Bart's…

The look of love © EliotPress / MEGA Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, looked more loved up than ever as they walked hand-in-hand down the street. The 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker looked super chic in a white flowy dress with flower detailing on the low-cut collar. The singer carried a gorgeous blue Chanel purse while completing the look with casual white thong sandals and white-rimmed sunglasses. Ben stuck to his usual style of casual cool, pairing relaxed jeans with a button-down white shirt and finishing the look off with sneakers.

The look of love © EliotPress / MEGA In a similar photo, Jennifer and Ben are seen looking ahead as they walk with their arms around each other. We love that Ben, ever the gentleman, is carrying the shopping bags, too!



Shop 'til you drop © EliotPress / MEGA The couple headed into Hermes for a browse of designer clothes, accessories and more. In this photo, Jennifer and Ben are seen in what looks like an important conversation – perhaps a crucial decision on who is buying what?!



Spot of lunch © EliotPress / MEGA After a busy day browsing the designer stores and picking up some luxury items, the pair headed into a restaurant named Arawak. The couple enjoyed a casual lunch where they enjoyed some sandwiches and a green juice each – the best fuel for all that store-hopping.



J-Lo is ready for her close-up © EliotPress / MEGA Once lunch was done, Jennifer was quick to make sure she was looking glamorous, as always, and did a quick makeup touch-up in the mirror at the table while Ben looked on.



Cheque, please! © EliotPress / MEGA Another snap saw Ben pick up the bill for their meal while Jennifer headed back to her seat. The husband and wife were sitting on a small table shaded shaded from the Caribbean rays and were relaxed and happy to be seen by other diners.



J-Lo and Ben drive a Mini Moke © EliotPress / MEGA Rather than hiring just any car to get from places while on the Island, the ever-cool couple hopped into a Mini Moke to drive about, shopping bags in tow.



Ben waits for Jen © Spread Pictures / MEGA This photo showed Ben having a smoke break and taking a phone call while he waits for his wife to return – perhaps with more shopping bags? Who could blame her?

