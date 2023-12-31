It's the destination that A-listers have been flocking to for decades, so it's perhaps unsurprising that Jennifer Lopez and her husbandBen Affleck have chosen Saint Barthelemy, known as St. Barts, as their vacation spot.
The Hollywood couple have been basking in the Caribbean sunshine on the luxurious island this week as they prepare to ring in 2024 and have been spotted out and about making the most of the gorgeous weather and impending festivities.
Jennifer and Ben, who wed in 2022 after rekindling their romance the year prior, were photographed doing some shopping at some fashion houses before then walking arm-in-arm for a romantic stroll.
The pair also enjoyed a spot of lunch at a local eatery before hopping into a super cool Mini Moke to get about during their busy day. We've rounded up the best photos of the couple's luxurious vacation below.
J-Lo and Ben take St. Bart's…
The look of love
Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, looked more loved up than ever as they walked hand-in-hand down the street. The 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker looked super chic in a white flowy dress with flower detailing on the low-cut collar.
The singer carried a gorgeous blue Chanel purse while completing the look with casual white thong sandals and white-rimmed sunglasses.
Ben stuck to his usual style of casual cool, pairing relaxed jeans with a button-down white shirt and finishing the look off with sneakers.
In a similar photo, Jennifer and Ben are seen looking ahead as they walk with their arms around each other. We love that Ben, ever the gentleman, is carrying the shopping bags, too!
Shop 'til you drop
The couple headed into Hermes for a browse of designer clothes, accessories and more.
In this photo, Jennifer and Ben are seen in what looks like an important conversation – perhaps a crucial decision on who is buying what?!