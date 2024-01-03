Meghan Markle's former Suits co-stars to reunite at Golden Globes after spin-off approved

It's been a big week for Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht after it was confirmed that the Suits co-stars would be joining forces to present at the Golden Globes just months after a new Suits spin-off was announced.

The pair play fan favourite characters Michael Ross and Harvey Spector respectively and the duo's show found new popularity after it entered the streaming service Netflix. Variety reports that other stars from Suits were also approached with the possibility of appearing at the awards show, stoking speculation that Meghan Markle could make a surprise appearance at the ceremony on 7 January.

Back in October, Deadline confirmed that a spin-off series had been greenlit and would follow in the vein of the shared CSI universe with new characters and a new location, with Los Angeles being highlighted as a possible location.

The show famously featured Meghan Markle ahead of her meeting Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex, with the royal retiring from the show in 2018. However, it still holds a firm place in her heart.

© Getty Meghan played Rachel Zane in the show

At Variety's Power of Women, the Duchess addressed Suits' renewed success. After learning that the show had crossed 45 billion minutes streamed across Netflix and Peacock combined, Meghan replied: "Isn't that wild?

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit", she observed, in reference to her role as paralegal Rachel Zane. "But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

© Getty Suits ended in 2019 after nine successful seasons

During a red carpet appearance, Meghan confirmed that she has a number of new and "exciting" projects in the works, however, details are being kept under wraps for now. "We have so many exciting things on the slate", the actress-turned-activist said. "I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating. My husband is loving it, too. It's really fun."

When asked what inspired their new projects, Meghan looked pensive as she reflected that it was: "Things that make people feel – I was going say 'good,' but it's more than that, things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community."