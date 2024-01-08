Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband Ryan Anderson reveal the special moment of how he proposed to her in prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, now 32, and her husband Ryan Anderson, 37, have shared the unique story of their engagement which took place while Gypsy was incarcerated.

This intimate account is revealed in Lifetime's documentary series, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard."

Their love story began to unfold when Ryan, a middle school teacher, visited Gypsy in prison.

Just four months after their first in-person meeting, Ryan, deeply in love, decided to propose. He cleverly concealed an engagement ring on his chain during one of their conjugal visits at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri and surprised Gypsy with a marriage proposal.

© Raymond Hall Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson

Gypsy, still serving her sentence at the time of filming the documentary, reminisced about the proposal. She recalled Ryan expressing his deep affection for her and declaring his love.

Overwhelmed by their connection, Gypsy accepted his proposal, and the couple was later married in a modest ceremony within the prison in 2022.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s first TV interview since release from prison

In a turn of events, Gypsy was released on parole three years ahead of her scheduled release, having served seven years of her ten-year sentence.

Ryan was there to welcome her upon her release and has been a steadfast support ever since.

Together, they made their first red carpet appearance at the premiere of her docuseries and enjoyed a night out in New York City, attending the Broadway show "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

© Gotham Gypsy Rose Blanchard is seen in Midtown after her release

Their day in New York was eventful and romantic, with dancing in Central Park and a TikTok post from Gypsy showcasing their excitement for the Broadway show.

Gypsy's love for the Harry Potter series goes back to her childhood, where she learned to read through these books after being homeschooled by her mother, Dee Dee.

© Greene County Sheriff Photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard with her late mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard provided by the Greene County Sheriff office

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard delves into Gypsy's tumultuous life story, marked by her being a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy at the hands of her mother and her subsequent involvement in her mother's murder.

The six-hour docuseries, which premiered on Lifetime on January 5, offers a candid look at Gypsy's journey from her childhood abuse to her life in prison and eventual release.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.