Gypsy Rose Blanchard all smiles as she shares first picture post prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared her first selfie since her release from prison on December 28, as she settles back into society after eight years behind bars.

Gypsy Rose, 32, celebrated the monumental moment by sharing a selfie on Instagram of herself unpacking in a bedroom. She wore a white top with pockets and ripped sleeves as she took a mirror selfie, showing her suitcase strewn across the floor as she readied herself from life outside prison.

The 32-year-old captioned the photo: "First selfie of freedom!" Her release from prison, two years early on parole, has been anticipated by many who followed her prosecution. Gypsy Rose first came to prominence after the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015.

In the run up to her release from prison, Gypsy Rose has been making plans for life with her family. She revealed that she's looking forward to uniting with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 37, a special education teacher from Louisiana.

What it seems she's most looking forward to, in her new life, is tasting her husband's gumbo. Ryan explained to PEOPLE: "I'm from Louisiana and Gypsy loves my gumbo, so I plan on making a big gumbo for everybody. That's what she wants."

Ryan started writing to Gypsy Rose during the pandemic. She revealed: "Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times. I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I've ever met, and the most patient."

It seems the Munchausen's by proxy victim is set on looking towards the future and planning a family, as she revealed: "It's hard because I'm going into a new life and I'm newly married, and I'm going to have kids one day, and I'm going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy's side isn't around. And that's going to be a really hard conversation."

But first, she plans on going on her first ever real date. It turns out that the only ever date she's been on was chaperoned by Dee Dee, with her ex Nicholas Godejohn who is presently serving a life sentence for the first-hand murder of her mom.

Ryan explained: "the one time she met up with Nick, it was at a movie theater and she didn't even get to sit with him. Her main thing is, 'I've never been on a real date'", he said.

"So she's going to get all gussied up and so am I, and I'm going to take her to a nice little candlelight place. That's what I want to do."

The curious case took the country by a storm as Gypsy Rose was convicted of second-degree murder of her mother and it was revealed that she was a victim of Munchausen's syndrome by proxy.

In a 2016 interview with Buzzfeed, Gypsy Rose revealed that she had researched Munchausen's syndrome by proxy and she believed that Dee Dee "would have been the perfect mom for someone that actually was sick."