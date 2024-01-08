The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift left unimpressed with this joke at Golden Globes

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're giving you a rundown of everything that happened at the Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night – from the big winners to the joke made by host Jo Koy which didn't go down too well with Taylor Swift.

Not only that, but Ed Sheeran picked up an award this weekend at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Ariana Grande is officially coming back and Jacob Elordi lands a big new project.

Listen to the episode in full below…

It was one of the biggest nights in the awards season calendar on Sunday evening as the Hollywood elite gathered for the Golden Globe Awards. History was made at the glitzy event in more than one way as Lily Gladstone became the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe for best actress, for her role in Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. Not only that, but Ali Wong and Steven Yeun became the first Asian actors to win awards for any limited series thanks to their roles in Netflix's Beef. But it was Oppenheimer who swept the board with five wins including best director and the leading actor for Cillian Murphy.

And in the TV world, Succession reigned supreme with four wins including a first-time win for Kieran Culkin who won the leading actor role for his part as Roman Roy. Away from the awards, there were many celeb moments that caught our attention including the awkward moment host Jo Koy made a joke about Taylor Swift. Judging by Taylor's face, we don’t think it went down very well.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

It wasn't just the Golden Globes which took place this weekend as the Creative Arts Emmys went ahead and made Ed Sheeran a first-time Emmy winner. The Bad Habits hitmaker took home the prize in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category for his song A Beautiful Game which was written for the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. Ed took to social media to say he was not expecting to win and also gave a shoutout to fellow songwriters Foy Vance and Max Martin and described the song as being about the journey, not the destination. Congrats to Ed!

It's official. Ariana Grande is coming back. After some recent teasing online, the singer confirmed that she is dropping a brand-new song at the end of this week called 'Yes, and?' which we cannot wait to hear. Fans have been going crazy over the news and are thrilled about a new era from the singer, who hasn't released new music for more than three years. The star has been busy elsewhere filming the Wicked movie which is due for release at the end of this year. Yes, And? Is out on Friday.

© Getty Ariana is coming back

SZA has threatened legal action after her unfinished new music was leaked online and she means business. The Kill Bill singer took to social media to post a statement expressing her anger, rightly so, saying that leaking her music is stealing, calling it her life and intellectual property. SZA added she promises to put maximum energy into holding those who leaked the tracks accountable to the full extent of the law. The Grammy-winner is due to release a deluxe version of the hugely successful 2023 album SOS which will feature 10 new songs and is being branded by the star as a whole new album, but there's no word yet on when it will be officially released.

And he's the man of the moment thanks to his roles in the much-discussed new film, Saltburn, and Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, but Jacob Elordi now has a new project on the go. The Australian actor has taken on the part of the iconic monster in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming adaptation of Frankenstein for Netflix. The part was initially handed to Andrew Garfield but the Spiderman actor has since pulled out due to scheduling conflicts. Oscar Isaac will play the titular character, scientist Victor Frankenstein, who creates the mythical creature and we can't wait to see Jacob as the spooky character.