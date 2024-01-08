Emma Stone curses Taylor Swift and I nearly caught pneumonia: inside my evening at the Golden Globes

Taylor Swift talking to Selena Gomez and Ramy Yousef, Margot Robbie cuddling up to husband Tom Ackerley, Emma Stone calling Poor Things a romcom – inside the 2024 Golden Globes it was a love fest after a chilly red carpet saw Hollywood's A-listers rushing inside. The chill also left those of us backstage relying on coffee, Moet Champagne and lukewarm lasagne to keep warm – especially after a long four hours on the red carpet, standing in one spot with (most of us) dressed for the occasion, not the weather.

My day began with the glam squad (me) choosing a messy bun for my blonde locks, and working with my jetlagged dehydrated skin to try and attempt a glowing red carpet look, as my stylist (also me) picked out a silk wrap dress from the back of my closet (designer unknown) and a Nadine Merabi blazer.

© CBS Photo Archive Taylor was the talk of the town

Then, lest you think I lead a glamorous A-list life, I drove myself to a parking garage near a mall where I waited in line in the cold to sit on a shuttle bus to be taken to the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where I then stood, in the cold, in strappy heels (note to self: wear uggs under a ballgown next time), for four hours to wait and see what celebrities may deign to talk to us mere mortals.

A computer glitch meant that the red carpet started late, as credentials were unable to be printed properly, but the kind ladies and gents serving the Moet kept it flowing -- along with the water -- and a quick walk down the carpet saw old and new friends say hello.

© Earl Gibson III/Golden Globes 20 Atmosphere at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

Our spot was near the entrance and opposite WWD's platform, which has its advantages and disadvantages – people are more likely to want to get inside by that point, but as they wait for their fashion moment, I can shout their name and try to get an answer or two.

And was it worth it in the end? Yes. Angela Bassett was one of the lucky ones who spoke to me, and she gossiped happily about 9-1-1, before sharing what we can expect from season seven, while Suits star Gabriel Macht introduced me to his mom and shared his thoughts on the reboot, Lisa Ann Walter dished on season three of Abbott Elementary, and Marcus Mumford said "hello" as he rushed by with Carey Mulligan.

© John Salangsang/Golden Globes 20 Angela Bassett at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Plus I got to hear Emma Stone speak about her friendship with Taylor Swift and jokingly call the superstar an "[expletive]," before sharing how she was "very happy" that her friend was at the show, where the pop star was spotted cheering on Emma's big win.

"Pick me for a question," I thought to myself as I held up the card that read HELLO in big bold letters, and Emma stood with her Poor Things co-stars including Willem Dafoe and director Yorgos Lanthimos. I wanted to ask Emma and Yorgos a question about Joe Alwyn and their next project together, Kind of Kindness.

Alas, it seems three questions from the fellow sitting next to me about Jeremy Allen White's underwear was enough nonsense for one night.

Speaking of, The Bear star Jeremy - who broke the internet days prior with his Calvin Klein commercial – quipped that it had been "a weird few days," but that winning the Golden Globe, his second in a row, was a moment he was more proud of then having his six-pack become the world's talking point.

© Gregg DeGuire/Golden Globes 2024 Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White hug backstage

Backstage there were cheers for The Bear's three wins, including one for Ayo Edibiri, who also starred in this year's wild comedy Bottoms, and who told HELLO! that she feels that "people have been craving good comedy but now studios are realizing that audiences are intelligent".

It was a history-making night as Beef star Steven Yeun became the first Asian actor to win Best Actor in a limited Series, and Ali Wong, his co-star won Best Actress in a Limited Series, making her the first Asian actress to win this category. Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone won Best Actress- Drama, making Lily the first Indigenous actress to win the award.

© Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 20 Lily Gladstone at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

© ROBYN BECK Steven Yeun, South Korean writer Lee Sung Jin, and Ali Wong, winners for Beef, pose in the press room

Lily was near tears as she accepted her award for Best Actress, opening her speech by speaking Blackfeet, her native tribe's language. She later told HELLO! the decision was one that felt "natural," because "it is often how I introduce myself to new people, especially when it is significant".

Elsewhere in the TV categories, Elizabeth Debecki picked up the sole award for The Crown, sharing that what struck her the most about Princess Diana was a "combination of the isolation, and emergence from it, and desire to recreate the self and to control the narrative of one's life".

"I learned a lot from playing this part; the courage it takes and inherent beauty in that life path. There was such illumination that came from her desire to burst through."

© Matt Winkelmeyer Gabriel Macht attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards with his mom

Barbie had been considered a frontrunner going into the season but in the end it only picked up two awards – including Billie Eilish for Best Original Song – and the cast, were quick to leave the ceremony, forgoing coming to speak to the press, waiting backstage, and instead heading out to the after parties, or perhaps even home.

Home was where I was heading (after a saga over a lost handbag, ask me about it sometime), with a pitstop for a Carl's Jr #10 combo meal (Carl, I am open to sponsorship but despite the long and cold day (I am still shivering), the first major awards show of the season was a success – and offers a glimpse into what we can expect in the coming weeks. Bring it on…