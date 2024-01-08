Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star reveals surprising reason she wasn’t invited to the Golden Globes reunion

Fans of the hit show Suits were delighted when several key members of the cast reunited to present an award together at the 2024 Golden Globes, but the auspicious evening was missing Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane in the drama.

Chatting to reporters on the red carpet, Meghan’s former co-star Gina Torres was asked about the Duchess of Sussex, and why she wouldn’t be attending the show or joining the group’s reunion.

Interviewer Marc Malkin asked her: "You know, we have to talk about what’s happening today," to which she replied: "What’s happening today?"

Marc said: "Suits reunion! Everywhere I look, there’s a star from Suits! Did you plan this? Are you all texting each other?"

© FOX Gina Torres now stars in 9-1-1: Lone Star

Gina replied: "Yeah, our text thread is insane right now!"

When asked about who texted Meghan to invite her to the Golden Globes, Gina said: "We don’t have her number. We just don’t, so… She’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here."

Meghan has always been very vocal about her pride in the show, which ran from 2011 to 2019 but recently enjoyed more success after landing on Netflix, becoming the streaming platform’s most-watched series. Chatting to Variety about the news, she said: "Is that right?! But who’s counting?"

© USA Network Meghan stressed in the hit show from 2011

She added: "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

Full list of 2024 Golden Globe presenters Presenters for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards include: Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J. Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Will Ferrell.

Taking to the stage to resent the Outstanding Drama Series category, Patrick J. Adams was joined by Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina. Joking about the show’s recent popularity, five years after the finale, Patrick said: "It’s hard to imagine having to wait so long to see your show get that kind of recognition."

© USA Network Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross in Suits

The show has been so popular that there have been reports of a spin-off show in the works and one of the original members of the cast, Rachael Harris, opened up about it to HELLO! at the Women In Film Honors in LA on November 2023.

© Getty Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams arrive for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024

She explained: "There's already been little bits of talk about that so we'll see… I can't speak for any of them but I still see them all the time – Sarah Rafferty is a great friend, and Rick Hoffman is so wonderful. I would kill to work with any of them, they're all great."