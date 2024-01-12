Peek inside the 2024 Emmys gift bag featuring an African safari, worth over $10,000, and K-beauty products

Awards season has begun and this year's Emmys – delayed from September 2023 due to the WGA and SAG strikes – will have an official backstage suite, curated by Backstage Creations, where nominees, presenters and guests will be able to pick from a series of fabulous travel gifts, including an African safari, which could be worth over $10,000.

Other travel options include a stay at a gorgeous Panama villa or a visit to the Museum Hotel Cappadocia in Turkey, named as one of the top 50 hotels in the world (rooms start at $500), and one of the first museum concept hotels, containing hundreds of priceless artifacts,while the rooms are set within caves.

Lush Africa Safaris is an African-owned travel company with specialists to assist you in creating a personalized itinerary

For those looking for some skincare rehab amid the busy season, there are options from MORITEK Beauty, a brand which integrates natural ingredients with cutting-edge medical aesthetics for clean and effective anti-aging products, and Purdori Skincare, another clean skincare brand made with trademarked, proprietary blend RO-ICE+; their full set retails for over $400.

All guests can also walk away with a Ricardo Beverly Hills collection case (the Ricardo Beverly Hills Montecito 2.0 Hardside Luggage retails for over $500 ) and a faux fur, PETA-award-winning jacket from SpiritHoods, (beginning from $319)

Attendees at the event, which will be backstage at the Nominee Celebration on Saturday, January 13, will all be able to sip on health juices from Wonder Juice, snack on cookies from Crumbl, and all will go home with Fluora, the Magical LED Houseplant, which retails for almost $300, Deborah Roberts' new book, gorgeous stationery from Crane, an everlasting candle, lip products from K-beauty authority Peripera, and a $990 gift bag from Miracle of the Sea which features their patented 2% Natural Marine Extract in Aloe Vera Gel, 2% Natural Marine Extract in Almond Oil, and the Miracle of the Sea Lip Health Balm.

Backstage Creations has also curated suites for the People’s Choice Awards, BET Awards, Teen Choice and Billboard Music Awards, amd this year, guests at the Emmys suites will be asked to donate to help raise funds to support the Television Academy Foundation, whose mission is to educate and advance the next generation of television leaders, through programs including the College Television Awards, Student Internship Program, The Interviews: An Oral History of Television, Media Educators Conference and The Power of TV.

2024 Emmys gift bag

● Amazing Grass- Amazing Grass Greens Blend makes it easier to stay on track with your health and wellness with a curated combination of 17 different greens fruits & veggies plus probiotics which provide a good source of Vitamin C, K and fiber.

● Crane Stationery- Made from fine, all-cotton paper in a warm white shade, the shimmering gold border on these half sheets turns writing a quick note into a special occasion.

● Crumbl- Crumbl, founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, aims to bring friends and family together over the box of the best cookies in the world; in six years, it has expanded from a modest shop to a thriving franchise boasting over 950 locations in the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada, featuring a weekly rotating menu of crowd favorites and unique original recipes.

● Disney Publishing Worldwide- In Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life, award-winning ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts curates a collection of essays and musings from celebrity friends and colleagues alike that share how teachers changed them, imparted life lessons, and helped them get to where they are today.

ESPN Person Mike Greenberg uses his lifetime of sports knowledge to spin yarns of the legends among the legends and tell you why some have claimed their spot in the top 100 of all time, in Got Your Number: The Greatest Sports Legends and the Numbers They Own.

To tie in with the Disney+ series, eercy Jackson and the Olympians, Book One: Lightning Thief, which introduces Percy Jackson who has just ten days to find and return Zeus’s stolen master lightning bolt and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus.

● Everlasting Candle Co- The Candle Reimagined: A luxurious steel candle that never melts - providing endless clean burning ambience to your home.

● Helmut Koller Studio- A stylish and versatile tote bag designed by artist Helmut Koller, and crafted from durable, eco-friendly materials, in a sleek design ideal for everyday use.

● HIPPEAS- Flavor your mind with HIPPEAS Nacho Vibes Chickpea Tortilla Chips – a delicious, plant-based snack made with clean ingredients and packed with far out flavor!

● JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars- JUNKLESS is the healthier granola bar that you’ll love because we use real ingredients, less sugar, and “no fake stuff” like artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

● Marine Biology & Environmental Technologies LLC- Developed and tested by dermatologists and plastic surgeons, all natural and organic Miracle of the Sea® products contain MBET’s patented Natural Marine Extract™, the ingredients of which have been scientifically shown to help prevent the aging process as well as rejuvenate and heal thin, fragile, easily bruised and torn skin, sun damage, cracked lips, acne scars, stretch marks and more

● Nature’s Garden- Nature’s Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies are real fruit pieces coated in creamy yogurt and sweetened with fruit juice, boasting 2 billion probiotic cultures, 3 grams of prebiotic fiber and only 80 calories per serving --the 21 ounce bag contains 30 single-serve snack packs

● Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc - The ageLOC LumiSpa iO, from Nu Skin, is a one-of-a-kind connected cleansing device that uses patented micropulse technology, a unique counter-rotation action that draws out dirt, oil, makeup, pollutants and toxins, and lifts them away without irritating skin or disrupting the skin’s natural microbiome balance – no matter your age or skin type.

● Peripera- K-Beauty lip authority Peripera has the perfect color and texture for every look, from high-intensity stain Ink The Velvet Lip Tint to ultra-lustrous and moisturizing Ink Glasting Lip Gloss.

● Poppin’ Love- Handcrafted Small Batch Gourmet Popcorn Gift Tower featuring Churro popcorn, Confetti popcorn and Chocolate Raspberry popcorn from Poppin’ Love

● Project Honey Bees- The original Adopt-a-Bee brand; every bee product purchased funds a hive and supports pollinators research.

● Revive Collagen- Revive Collagen, recommended by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, is a game-changing, luxury liquid collagen supplement that delivers real results to the skin, hair and nails within 6-8 weeks.

● Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.- Trail Pass IPA is non-alcoholic new brew from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., one of America's top independent craft brewers—family-owned, operated, and argued over since 1980.

● TOVOLO®- Elevate your beverage experience with Tovolo’s highly detailed, slow-melting, decorative craft ice molds —available in a variety of fun and festive shapes.

● Why Jury Duty Matters- Andrew Guthrie Ferguson, Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law wrote the first (and only) book on jury duty, “Why Jury Duty Matters” for an inside look at our legal system.

● Wonder Juice - Wonder Beet, champions the power of beets in four exceptional mixes: Beet + Lemon + Ginger, Beet + Veggie, Beet + Berry, and Beet + Cherry, known as a high-nutrition, low-calorie superfood, beets are perfect for those seeking an all-natural boost of vitality for long-lasting, clean energy.