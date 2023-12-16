2023 Daytime Emmys winners: Kelly Clarkson, Joanna Gaines and Selena Gomez are all nominated - live updates

Kelly Clarkson, Drew Barrymore and Zac Efron are all among the 2023 Daytime Emmy nominees - but who will take home the golden statue?

After a six month postponement, the Daytime Emmy Awards are back – and the red carpet looked as gorgeous as ever with nominees including General Hospital's Eden McCoy and Brook Kerr among the first to hit the carpet at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

Meanwhile Susan Lucci, 76, was all smiles as she rockd a gorgeous sequin tangerine gown. Susan – who starred as Erica Kane on All My Children and was nominated 19 times before she won the award Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – will be honored as the Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy Award recipient.

© NBC The Kelly Clarkson Show has 11 nominations

In the soap categories, General Hospital earned the most with 19 nominations - the show has been on air for 60 years – with The Bold and the Beautiful receiving 14 nods, The Young and the Restless 13, and Days of Our Lives 11.

Kelly has six for her talk show, while Zac received four for his Netflix documentary Down to Earth.

Joanna and Chip Gaines have one nomimation for Fixer Upper: The Castle, but their network Magnolia has two further nods as well.

Check back as the evening progresses to see who has won…

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Live With Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Today With Hoda and Jenna (NBC)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Sherri Shepard, Sherri

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood

E! News (E! Entertainment)

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence

Hot Bench

Judge Steve Harve

Judy Justice

The People's Court

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Eat This With Yara (AJ+)

For the Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

George to the Rescue (NBC)

Life After Death With Tyler Henry (Netflix)

Mind Your Manners (Netflix)

The Established Home (Magnolia Network)

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE, AND NATURE PROGRAM

Down to Earth With Zac Efron (Netflix)

Guy's All-American Road Trip (Food Network)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Reel Destinations (Focus Features)

Wild Babies (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and Performing Poetry (MasterClass)

Fixer Upper: The Castle (Magnolia Network)

Idea House: Mountain Modern (Roku)

Instant Dream Home (Netflix)

Martha Gardens (Roku)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home (Netflix)

Mike Corey, Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel)

Zac Efron, Down to Earth With Zac Efron (Netflix)

Kevin O'Connor, This Old House (PBS/Roku)

Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens (Roku)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)

Jacqueline Macinnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital (ABC)

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital (ABC)

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC)

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)

Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)

Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital (ABC)

Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Beyond Salem (Peacock)

Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC)

Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)