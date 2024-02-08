Michael Weatherly sends NCIS fans into frenzy as he shares photo with former co-star Cote de Pablo

Michael Weatherly certainly knows how to get a reaction out of NCIS fans. The actor, who played Tony DiNozzo in the CBS drama from 2003 to 2016, took to social media on Wednesday with a throwback photo of him and his former co-star Cote de Pablo, who played his on-screen love interest Ziva David.

The glamorous picture sees the actors dressed to the nines while posing against a fence. "Picture = how many words(?)," Michael penned in the caption, prompting fans to share their hopes for Ziva and Tony's return to the franchise.

One person penned: "I'm in S13 of my NCIS rewatch. It would be great in the upcoming season to get an episode with Tony, Ziva and Talia and how they are getting along with Ziva's return," while another suggested a spin-off show, adding: "One picture is enough to show that we absolutely need a spin-off with DiNozzo and Ziva."

A third fan commented: "Words are not always adequate. Love that picture! Hope for you to reunite for more Tiva!" while another added: "I hope we get you and Cote back on our TV screens. Miss #TIVA."

© CBS Michael Weatherly played Tony DiNozzo from 2003 until 2016

NCIS fans aren't the only ones hoping that Michael will make a comeback. Back in January, Michael revealed his plans to reprise his role as Tony in the future.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Tony DiNozzo says his goodbyes to the NCIS team

Responding to a fan on social media who asked the star to pick his favorite role TV role, Michael penned: "There will be more DiNozzo someday because he is the one character that felt unfinished… that's my plan! We shall see…"

© CBS Fans are keen for Michael, Cote de Pablo and Mark Harmon to make a cameo in season 21

While fans will just have to wait and see if Michael or any other former stars make an appearance in the upcoming 21st season, which premieres on 12 February, co-showrunners Steven D. Binder and David North previously teased "a special moment" in episode two, which pays tribute to the late David McCallum, who played Ducky Mallard

During an interview with TV Line, the showrunners remained tight-lipped over any special cameos but did say fans can expect "a very touching and special moment you won't want to miss".

The episode, titled 'The Stories We Leave Behind', is co-written by Brian Dietzen, who plays Ducky's protégé, Dr Jimmy Palmer.

© CBS Photo Archive Episode two of the new season pays tribute to David McCallum

The synopsis reads: "As NCIS mourns the loss of Ducky, the agents find comfort in working on one of his unfinished cases involving a woman whose father was dishonourably discharged from the Marines."

Since David's passing in September, fans have been hoping that Michael, Cote and Mark Harmon would make a special appearance in memory of the Scottish actor.

© CBS Photo Archive Brian Dietzen co-wrote the tribute episode

After David's death in September, Michael shared a tribute to his former co-star. "David McCallum made every moment count, in life and on set," he wrote on X. "Let's raise a jug and celebrate a funny fantastic authentic man. I've only got 3 autographs. Connery, Tony Bennett and McCallum. I felt the same way as Steve McQueen in this picture from The Great Escape: Wow! It's David McCallum! No one did it better. We were lucky to have him bring us Ducky. Let's send all the love in the world to his beautiful family. Rest In Peace David."