The Daily Lowdown: Jennifer Lopez's new song is a love letter to Ben Affleck - take a listen

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Jennifer Lopez releasing a new song which is a love letter to her husband Ben Affleck. The song is called Can't Get Enough and features plenty of romantic lyrics dedicated to her famous hubby.

Not only that, but Jay Z is dropping a new single this week, Spice Girls news involving all five members - yes, including Victoria Beckham - is on the way, according to Mel B, and Fred Again.. lands a major headline spot this summer.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Jennifer Lopez has dropped her brand new single and it's a love letter to her famous husband, Ben Affleck. JLo has been teasing the song, called Can't Get Enough, on her socials before dropping the track officially on Wednesday, and it sounds like a banger. Can't Get Enough features lyrics about love and romance, singing how she loves the way her husband loves her. The song will feature on her upcoming album, This Is Me… Now which is a follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then, which was also about Ben when they were together before. The couple split before reuniting in 2021 and getting married in 2022.

They have teased us many times but Spice Girls news is apparently on the way and we are so excited. Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, appeared on the US talk show Today with Hoda & Jenna when she said that good news from the girl band including all five members, yes even Victoria Beckham, would be announced in a matter of weeks. Mel added that it's always tricky to get all five of the singers' schedules aligned but it looks like they've finally succeeded. We'll be here patiently waiting to hear more.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Golden Globe Awards

Jay Z is dropping new music this week. The legendary rapper is releasing a single alongside RnB singer D'Angelo called I Want You Forever and fans will be able to stream to their hearts' content from Friday. The song is apparently over 9 minutes long and has been taken from the soundtrack of the upcoming film The Book of Clarence, which stars LaKeith Stanfield and James McAvoy. Jay Z himself and others serve as producers for the movie. Meanwhile, other big names also appear on the soundtrack including Doja Cat and Jorja Smith, and the film is released on the 19th of January.

© Instagram Beyonce and Jay-Z recently

He had an incredible 2023 including picking up nominations for the Mercury Prize and the Grammy Awards, but 2024 looks just as good for Fred Again.. because the musician has landed a headline spot at the huge festival Bonnaroo. The British star will take to the stage at the Tennessee festival this summer alongside other big names like Post Malone and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Fred is also headlining the Reading & Leeds festival in August alongside Lana Del Rey and Blink 182.

© Getty The hitmaker is said to be "devastated" by the news

And we're sending all our love to the singer James Morrison who is mourning the sudden passing of his wife, Gill Catchpole after she was found dead at their home in Gloucestershire. Reports are now stating that an inquest into her death has been opened looking into the circumstances around what happened to the 45-year-old. The Broken Strings singer and their two daughters have been left understandably devastated by the sad news. According to the BBC, samples were taken for toxicology analysis and the death is not being treated as suspicious.