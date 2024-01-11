Jennifer Lopez, 54, looks incredible as she showcases bare chest and abs in plunging dress

In an evocative display of art imitating life, Jennifer Lopez has unveiled the cover art for her much-anticipated album "This Is Me... Now," which stands as a thematic sequel to her 2002 album "This Is Me... Then."

With an arresting plunging black dress that harks back to her iconic green Versace ensemble from the 2000 Grammy Awards, Jennifer, at 54, continues to captivate with her timeless allure.

Her flowing chocolate brown hair and plum-toned makeup accentuate her golden Gucci necklace, but it's the raw emotion behind her songs that promises to speak volumes.

The album, an ode to her renewed love with husband Ben Affleck, is slated for release on February 16. The lead single "Can't Get Enough" is a testament to Jennifer's multifaceted artistry, as she portrays a bride in various matrimonial scenes, marrying an array of grooms—a whimsical nod to her own matrimonial history.

The music video, dubbed ‘This is Me…Now: The Film,’ is a narrative-rich, intimate journey through Jennifer's publicly scrutinized love life, blending fantasy with her signature humor and sensuality.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards

As she joked on the Golden Globes red carpet, "I am somewhat of an expert you could say in a real way. Not so much about marriage but on weddings."

Jennifer's narrative in the album not only chronicles her path from heartbreak to love but also shines a light on her journey as a mother to twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with her third husband, Marc Anthony.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

With her marriage to Ben in 2022, twenty years after their first engagement, Jennifer and Ben—affectionately known as Bennifer 2.0—have reclaimed their narrative, becoming one of the most celebrated couples in the public eye once again.

Ben, Jennifer’s staunchest advocate, sees the artistry and expression in her work. As Jennifer shares, "He knows that I’m going to express myself. He’s my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of him."

© Kevin Winter Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE's Women In Hollywood Celebration

The album promises to be a candid reflection of Jennifer's resilience and her unwavering commitment to love, art, and family.

As she navigates the complexities of a life lived in the limelight, her work stands as a beacon of her enduring spirit—a celebration of the love that has both challenged and elevated her.

