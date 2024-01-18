Is Meghan Markle ‘set for return’ to acting in Suits creator's new spin-off?

The recent reunion of the Suits cast at the Golden Globes has sparked renewed interest in the hit series, especially in light of rumors about a new LA-based spin-off show that intriguingly includes a character seemingly crafted for Meghan Markle.

Aaron Korsh, the creator of Suits, has penned a new series set in a Hollywood law firm, introducing a character named Erica, described as an African-American, career-driven Californian woman in her 30s, who is 'smarter than everyone' and has a vibrant personal life.

This character's description has led to speculation that it could be a perfect fit for Meghan, who portrayed Rachel Zane in the original series.

Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex, attended the Suits reunion but has been clear about not wanting to return to acting. She has shifted her focus to philanthropy and entrepreneurship.

She is also expected to support her husband, Prince Harry, who is being honored as a Living Legend of Aviation at an awards show.

Beatrice Springborn, an executive at NBC Universal, described the new show as "so fun and happy," promising it will carry "the same energy and good-looking people that the original" had.

Star Gabriel Macht told HELLO! why the cast probably won't return – although his phone line is always open.

"I don't know if we will be involved," he said on the Golden Globes red carpet, adding: "There is always a phone line or a number – and I always pick up the phone but right now, I think it will be taking place in a different, Los Angeles world."

Suits, which aired from 2011 to 2019, starred Patrick J. Adams as a rising star in a New York law firm and featured his character marrying Meghan's character, Rachel Zane.

Patrick, who attended Meghan's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, shared his apprehensions about reaching out to her post their children's births, citing fear and intimidation. "I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation," he said in 2020.

During the Golden Globes reunion, Gina Torres revealed that the cast no longer has Meghan's contact information.

When asked about inviting Meghan to the event, Gina responded, "We don't have her number. We just don't so. She'll see. She'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here."

Suits has gained a new fanbase since becoming available on Netflix in 2023, despite ending in 2019. Meghan's last episode aired in April 2018, a month before her wedding.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was recently seen in Santa Barbara, California, amidst revelations from Robert Hardman's new biography about the late Queen Elizabeth's reaction to the couple's use of her childhood nickname, Lilibet.

A staff member of the Queen reported her as being 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' over the claim that they had her blessing to use the nickname. "I don't own the palaces, I don't own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they've taken that," the Queen reportedly said.

