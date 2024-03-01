The Daily Lowdown: Miley Cyrus and Pharrell drop surprise new track

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Miley Cyrus' new collaboration with Pharrell Williams, which has been years in the making.

Not only that, but Drake has paid tribute to a mother and daughter who were killed after one of his shows earlier this month, and there is also new music from Olly Alexander and Liam Payne.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Drake has paid tribute to a mother and daughter who were killed after one of his shows on 13 February. Laticha Bracero and her daughter Alyssa Cordova were hit and killed by a speeding car that ran a red light in St. Louis, Missouri, after his performance at the Enterprise Center. During his recent gig in Buffalo, New York, the rapper gave a shout-out to pair and encouraged fans to be "grateful" for their life and to "show love" to the people around them.

© Getty Drake paid tribute to fans who died after his show

Miley Cyrus has teamed up with Pharrell for her first release of 2024. The duo dropped the music video for Doctor (Work It Out) on Thursday, but the track was originally written for Miley's 2013 album Bangerz. The song marks Miley and Pharrell's first collaboration in a decade, but their fifth overall.

© Getty Images Miley and Pharrell have released 'Doctor (Work It Out)'

Speaking of new music, Olly Alexander has released his new single Dizzy, which he says is about "feeling an intense swell of emotion" for someone special. The track will represent the United Kingdom at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, and Olly will perform it at the event held in Malmo, Sweden, in May.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair Olly Alexander is the UK entry at May's Eurovision Song Contest

If Olly and Miley don't do it for you, what about Liam Payne? The former One Direction star has made his long-awaited return to the music scene, dropping his first single since 2021. On Friday, Liam released Teardrops, which he says is about "the vulnerability of heartbreak and the challenge of overcoming those moments".

Liam has released his first single since 2021

And Creamfields has announced its complete lineup for 2024. The dance festival will have sets by Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, Chase & Status, Eric Prydz and so many more. Taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend in Cheshire, over 300 artists will perform across the multistage show. A limited number of tickets are on sale now.