The Traitors star Paul Gorton hints at 'what’s coming' as fans share same complaint

The Traitors star Paul Gorton has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the hit show as fans share the same complain about the second season of the BBC show.

The popular reality series, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, sees a group of contestants attempting to root out the 'Traitors' in their midst. If they find them all, they win a huge cash prize. If they don’t, then the Traitors remaining in the game take the prize pot for themselves. With the show airing on BBC One on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, fans have taken to social media to complain about the long wait between episodes.

One person wrote: "They need to have episodes on every day like why am I waiting till Wed!" Another person added: "Sorry not falling for Diane being murdered. We always have to wait till next episode to find out who's been murdered... Massive cliffhanger for Wed!! Can't fool us Traitors."

Another wrote: "Personally, I think #TheTraitors should be out every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. This gap is unbearable," later adding: "HOW IS IT STILL TWO DAYS TILL THE TRAITORS."

However, Traitor himself Paul Gorton was quick to reply, writing: "You’ll be thankful for the days off after you witness what’s coming."

The star has remained tight-lipped on social media about what the outcome of the show might be, which is even more frustrating for viewers who were left screaming at the television after the latest episode ended on a cliffhanger, keeping the audience guessing about whether the Traitors were actually successful in their latest murder!

The Traitors season 2 contestants: Faithfuls and Traitors © Mark Mainz Andrew, Jonny, Paul, Jasmine, Charlie, Anthony, Sonja, Aubrey, Diane, Brian, Mollie, Claudia Winkleman, Harry, Zack, Evie, Charlotte, Ash, Meg, Jaz, Kyra, Ross, Tracey & Miles Andrew - Faithful

Anthony - Faithful

Ash - Traitor

Aubrey - Faithful

Brian - Faithful

Charlie - Faithful

Charlotte - Faithful

Diane - Faithful

Evie - Faithful

Harry - Traitor

Jasmine - Faithful

Jaz - Faithful

Jonny - Faithful

Kyra - Faithful

Meg - Faithful

Miles - Traitor

Mollie - Faithful

Paul - Traitor

Ross - Faithful

Sonja - Potential Traitor

Tracey - Faithful

Zack - Faithful

In the episode, the three remaining Traitors Paul, Harry and Miles were tasked with murdering someone "in plain sight". While in season one this meant giving someone the "kiss of death", in the latest episode, they were told to ensure someone drank from the 'poisoned chalice'. Having found the wine glass they needed to do the deed, Miles pretended that he didn’t realise that he had poured himself a glass of fizzy rose, and asked Diane to swap.

Although Diane offered to take the glass, the episode left viewers hanging about whether she actually took a sip from the cup. Taking to Twitter/X following the show, one person posted: "Diane getting killed off with pink rosé fizz is camp and iconic," while another person added: " I don’t mean to be delusional, but look at her face. That face knows what’s happening right now. She isn’t going to drink it. She’s going to pour it out and call him a traitor. I will not believe she drank it. Diane, PLEASE don’t drink it."

A third person added: "Hoping to wake up in a world where this cuts to a VT of Diane explaining in her crisp Northern Irish brogue that she knew EXACTLY what was going on and the chalice was going absolutely nowhere near her lips."