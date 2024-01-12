The Traitors star Ash reveals 'such a dumb move' that led to betrayal: 'Worst Traitor ever!'

The Traitors group of Faithfuls finally had something to celebrate after rooting out the first of the Traitors! Ash was one of the four Traitors that the Faithfuls hoped to discover, and her exit meant that Paul, Harry and Miles were safe for another day - even if it did mean throwing poor Ash under the bus!

Having been eliminated from the Scottish castle, Ash joins our resident Traitor Wilfred Webster and TV editor Emmy to chat all about her time on the show, what mistakes she made, and why she dubbed herself the 'worst traitor ever'. Watch Ash, Wilf and Emmy’s full Traitors Talk chat here, where Ash recounts her days in the castle, and calls her stay in the dungeon "such a dumb move", even though she decided to do it for a very smart reason.

She explained that putting herself in the dungeon was all about staying close to Paul, who she described as the "mastermind" of the Traitors group. Speaking about adding two Traitors in the dungeon, she said: "That was such a dumb move. You don't see any of it. People don't understand that. I was thinking in my mind that Paul is the mastermind behind this and I need to be next to him otherwise."

© Studio Lambert Paul, Ash, Harry on The Traitors

Speaking about watching the show back, she added: "That was quite tough because, you know, it takes you back to how you were feeling at that time. I think actually episode three was tougher for me, but episode four was I remember how I felt at that time, I remember when I got to that roundtable, my last roundtable, I was almost at peace with it, like, 'I think I know what's going to happen here, but I'm good.'

© Studio Lambert Harry voted Ash out of the show

Chatting about opting not to vote for Paul, Miles or Harry during the roundtable Ash explained how hard it is to think straight in those circumstances. "People don't understand that in that moment, especially when everyone is at you, your mind is just somewhere else. You're just thinking, 'My goodness, what is happening here right now?' So you actually kind of miss everything that's happening on the table."

© Mark Mainz The Traitors cast

The star also opened up about what she should have done in hindsight, saying: "I think my feelings for being closer to Paul wherever he overrode me, even thinking about, 'Okay, let's not put any of us there, because actually, it would have worked better if neither of us had gone in, if we had just chosen all Faithfuls.' I feel like Paul was just like, 'I’m just going to risk it.' He's so clever, but at the same time he just doesn't really care."