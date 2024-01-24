Nicole Kidman, 56, shares rare glimpse into family life with teenage daughters Sunday, 15 and Faith, 13

In a heartfelt conversation with Sunrise's Edwina Bartholomew on Tuesday, Nicole Kidman offered a rare and intimate portrait of her life as a mother to her daughters, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13.

The award-winning actress shared: "They’ve watched BMX Bandits...they love BMX Bandits...but they aren’t that interested in my work," acknowledging the independence of her children with a touch of relief and pride.

"It’s kind of great — I don’t have to worry about that...they have very full lives themselves and I just get out of the way"​​.

Her family life, shared with her husband Keith Urban, is a cherished aspect of Nicole's life, one that she guards and respects deeply.

Nicole's appreciation for her children's disinterest in her Hollywood fame reveals a mother grateful for the normalcy and privacy it affords her family.

Nicole also divulged the origin of her series "Expats," crediting her sister Antonia for the inspiration. "I put it out there...if you ever read a good book, let me know, and so I do have people give me novels, and articles," she explained, highlighting her collaborative spirit when seeking stories to tell​​.

Reflecting on the premiere of "Expats," Nicole recalled the "full circle" moment with profound sentimentality, "It was kind of exquisite to sit at The Verona, just before Christmas...and my sister was in the audience. This actually made this happen. This is all Antonia"​​.

The actress's commitment to her family is also evident in how she approaches her demanding career. Nicole, who values family dinners and church attendance, has worked diligently to give her children a grounded upbringing.

Nicole also has two older children, Connor and Isabella, with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The family dynamics are a tapestry of diverse interests and backgrounds, with Nicole and Keith's children experiencing a Catholic upbringing and attending church regularly, contrasting with Connor and Isabella's following in Tom's Scientology path.

"A lot of my friends tease me...That’s how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too," Nicole shared with Vanity Fair, underscoring the importance of faith in their household​​.

When it comes to balancing her career and family life, Nicole has a clear strategy to ensure her children are never without a parent.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there," she told Entertainment Tonight, emphasizing the couple's dedication to their children's well-being​​.

As for the more challenging aspects of her career, Nicole doesn't shy away from the sacrifices required.

She conveyed to the New York Times the emotional weight of her conversations with her daughters before leaving for a shoot, "Mum is gonna go now...it doesn't diminish any of my love for you," revealing the depth of her maternal love and the complexities of her dual roles​​.

