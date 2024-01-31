Savannah Guthrie, 52, urged to ditch the filters and let her 'true beauty' shine through

Savannah Guthrie is getting to grips with the technical challenges of social media as she promotes her new book.

While she's delighted fans by finally figuring out how to post an Instagram Live, they're not so happy with the way she looks.

In her latest video, Savannah, 52, appears to have used a filter to smooth out her complexion, and although she looks as lovely as ever, her followers don't think she needs to alter her appearance.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's 'smooth' video leaves fans urging her to ditch the filters

Savannah explained her social media fail in the clip above, confessing her first 'live' did not go to plan but she hoped to deliver one on a weekly basis in the run up to the release date for Mostly What God Does.

The Today host and author wore a bright, red dress and accessorized with gold necklaces. She'd also added a filter to surround her with red and pink hearts.

© Getty Images Savannah's fans said she didn't need filters

Savannah wrote: "This week’s instagram live (attempt #2): three weeks until release of Mostly What God Does! Come for the latest book tour (where we sold out and where tickets are still available!!), stay for the dental metaphors as spiritual wisdom ;) + bonus quote from Richard Rohr. Still not quoting myself!! #MWGD #mostlywhatgoddoes. Link to preorder and tour in bio."

Fans were excited for her new book but urged her to show off her natural beauty.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Savannah is currently promoting her new book Mostly What God Does

"Turn off the filter, Savannah. You are beautiful and it hurts the rest of us," wrote one, while a second added: "I agree! You don’t need filters! It looks so fake," while a third quipped: "You look beautiful in red. You don't need the filter though."

The book has created a whirlwind of excitement for not just Savannah and her family but for her Today co-stars too.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Savannah has the support of her Today co-stars

Savannah has enlisted the help of her colleagues including Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly, on her tour to promote the publication after the book's release.

Mostly What God Does is described by Amazon as being "centered on the essentials of God's love, a love that is needed now more than ever. Savannah Guthrie turns her journalistic eye toward the power of faith in everyday life."

The Christian literature will share reflections on faith and life and aims to be an inspiring read.

She has been vocal about her beliefs in an essay for Today which was adapted from a speech she gave at a Catholic luncheon, she said: "Motherhood and faith go together," she wrote. "I couldn’t do one without the other. You need faith to get through motherhood. Wine helps. But faith is crucial."

