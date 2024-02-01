Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Donald Glover and Maya Erskine's killer chemistry lights up the screen – review

'Reboot' tends to be a dirty word these days. But, every now and then, one comes along that marginally improves upon its predecessor. Mr. & Mrs. Smith is one of them. Loosely inspired by the 2005 'Brangelina' blockbuster, Amazon's eight-part series has a completely different formula – but an equally addictive romance.

WATCH: Mr. & Mrs. Smith - trailer

Following two nameless and untrusting agents played by the inimitable Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, the duo's killer chemistry and endless witticisms lend the series its magic.

© Amazon Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star as John and Jane Smith

This time around, there's no prior relationship between the characters – they're simply two emotionally stunted people enrolled in a mysterious spy program. Operating under the guise of John and Jane Smith – a happily married couple with a plush New York townhouse – this zany pairing, fraught with awkwardness and intensity, is a match made in heaven.

Like John and Jane, the audience is left in the dark about their former lives. We know as little about them as they do about each other, so as the series progresses, and revelations come to light, it's clear that these two belong together – and in therapy, perhaps.

The show itself feels like a fitting metaphor for a relationship. It starts off light and easy, with John and Jane sharing minor, inconsequential details about themselves while tailing a target in a coffee shop.

© Amazon The audience is kept in the dark about their past

But, as they continue to communicate with their nameless boss, whom they name 'HiHi', the missions get more complex, they make more mistakes, and they're forced to get into the deep stuff. There's a rule in the program after all – three strikes and you're out.

MORE: I’m a TV Editor - and these are my top brand new UK shows coming out in 2024

READ: Masters of the Air star reveals surprising advice from Barry Keoghan on set of Apple TV+ show

Donald Glover – who serves as a co-creator, executive producer, and actor in the series – is a pro at balancing humour and heartache. Unlike the 2005 film, which presents John and Jane as polished, unflappable pros, who could easily walk on a runway after an explosion, this version of John and Jane is far more human – they're prone to loneliness, failures, and even gagging at the sight of a body.

© Amazon The show masterfully balances humour and heartache

It's a more relatable, laugh-out-loud story, and with eight episodes to draw out the characters and their backstories, it's much easier to root for them.

Of course, with any tale of espionage, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a real show-stopper too, filled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences, endless twists and the most beautiful locations. But, make no mistake, it's the chemistry between leads Donald and Maya that keeps the audience coming back, and I'm already hoping for a season two.