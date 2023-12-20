A Right Royal Christmas: our predictions for the royals in 2024

Welcome to A Right Royal Podcast’s festive Christmas special! Have you ever wondered about how the royals celebrate this time of year? Is it all turkey and fighting over Monopoly, or does the family have some other key traditions?

In our new episode, our hosts Andrea and Emmy are back to discuss all things Christmas at the royal residences and take a trip to Windsor Castle and the Tower of London to meet the curators as well as admire the incredible decorations and learn all about why they were chosen. They also find out what goes into a royal Christmas (we’ll give you a hint, many of their traditions came from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s reign!).

Listen to the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast here

Sally Goodsir and Catherine Jones were on hand at Windsor to tell us all about the very special decor this year, while historian Charles Farris talked us through the festivities at the Tower of London.

© Getty William and Kate were joined by George, Charlotte and Louis at the carol concert

We also discuss the Princess of Wales’ gorgeous carol service which was attended by our very own Royal Editor, Emily Nash, who told us all about her first-hand experience at the beautiful event. We were then joined by Call the Midwife’s very own Leonie Elliott, who read a poem at the service and chatted to us about the experience, meeting the Princess of Wales and the charity behind the event (while giving us some tidbits about Call the Midwife too, of course!)

© Matt Towers Leonie Elliott is Call the Midwife

With Christmas comes the New Year, and our hosts and Emily also share their favourite royal moments of 2023 - and what they would like to see more of in 2024 - enjoy, and have a very Happy Christmas!