Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're chatting about Usher dropping his new song, which arrives not long before he'll take to the stage at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show on 11 February.

Not only that, but Britney and Justin are still, it seems, at loggerheads, Christina Aguilera talks new music and BRIT Awards buzz continues after they announce the new hosts.

Usher is on a roll right now. The superstar has just dropped a brand new song from his new album and we're obsessed. The song, called Ruin, features Pheelz and comes shortly before the star's upcoming appearance at the Half-Time Show. Usher's new album will be released next week and the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday the 11th. It’s a gig that the singer is describing as 30 years in the making and one of the most important of his career. Coming Home is out on the 9th of February.

© Getty Usher attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

It seems Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are still at loggerheads. After Justin took to the stage in New York City earlier this week and told the crowd he wasn't going to apologise to anyone, Britney seemingly rescinded her apology from a few days before. The Baby One More Time singer removed her Instagram post that gave JT a positive shoutout and apologised for anyone she offended in her memoir. After seeing Justin's video online, however, Britney then shared in a since-deleted post that she was unimpressed with his comments at the gig, and said she was not sorry. Meanwhile, the pair have been in a chart battle too with Justin's new song Selfish and Britney's 2018 track of the same name, which fans were streaming in support of Britney.

Meanwhile, fellow Mickey Mouse Club graduate Christina Aguilera has teased her fans that she's so excited about her next album. The Voice Within singer hasn't released an English-language record in six years since, Liberation, but now Christina says she's been working on new material and a new sound. The superstar is currently in the middle of a Vegas residency which she says has been fuelling her creativity that she will channel into the new album. There's no word yet on when the record could be released but we hope she doesn't keep us waiting too long.

© Manny Hernandez Xtina is coming back!

The BRITS buzz is building thanks to them awards being just a few weeks away now and Maya Jama has been named a new host. The Love Island star will front the televised coverage of the ceremony taking place in London next month, alongside BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp. The trio will be taking over from comedian Mo Gilligan who hosted the Brits for the past two years, and Jack Whitehall before that. The BRITs will kick off on Saturday 2nd March and will air on ITV1 and ITVX, with names like Raye, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and more hoping to win big.

© Karwai Tang Maya Jama will host the BRITs

And Sam Fender has shared big news of a headline gig as the indie singer-songwriter is taking to the stage at Boardmasters Festival this summer. Sam confirmed the news after rumours of his headline slot began swirling in Newquay thanks to his lyrics being projected onto the cliffs, drumming up excitement in the local Cornish town. Sam will headline the festival on the Saturday, appearing as the main act following other acts such as Becky Hill, Nia Archives and Declan McKenna. Boardmasters takes place between the 7th and 11th of August and other headliners are Stormzy, and Chase and Status.