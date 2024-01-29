The Daily Lowdown: Adele delights fans with world tour hint - but there's a catch

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're chatting about Adele hinting to her fans that she will put on a world tour, but there's a catch.

Not only that, but Taylor Swift could be set for an appearance in the crowd at the upcoming Super Bowl after Travis Kelce's team won big in Baltimore, and Nicki Minaj fuels flames after releasing a track called Big Foot, which many are convinced is a "diss track" about Megan Thee Stallion.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Adele has insisted with her fans that she will put on a world tour – but before fans get excited, there's a catch. While performing in Las Vegas recently as part of her ongoing residency, the Easy On Me hitmaker said that when she releases a new album she promises to tour to see her fans around the globe, but we are going to be waiting a while.

Adele said she isn't heading back into the studio anytime soon to record new material, and instead wants to take a well-earned break after more than six months performing in Sin City, adding that she won't be putting pen to paper for quite some time. The Grammy-winner, who is famously not the biggest fan of performing live, previously told the crowd in Vegas that she'll be spending quality time with friends and family. Adele's residency, which she extended at the end of 2023, will run until June.

© Getty Adele performs onstage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

It looks like Taylor Swift is heading to the Superbowl. No, not to grace the stage for the half-time show, but instead she'll likely be appearing in the crowd to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce after his team The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, securing their spot in the huge NFL match. Taylor and Travis were spotted embracing after the game finished in Maryland in a rare PDA moment, which Swifties loved witnessing. Travis and the team will head to Las Vegas for the Superbowl, where they will play the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, Usher will be the musical guest for the Half Time Show when the Superbowl takes place on February 11.

Jay Z has put to bed rumours of a new album. The legendary rapper and boss of Roc Nation was at the centre of reports that began circulating over the weekend suggesting he was due to put out a new album, however, the official accounts for Jay's business on social media retweeted a story saying it was 'news' to them, meaning it's not looking like we'll be getting new music from Beyonce's husband anytime soon. We'll be here patiently waiting…

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Nicki Minaj has sparked controversy online

Nicki Minaj has sparked controversy after the rapper began lashing out at fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion online over the weekend. It all started when Megan dropped her new song, Hiss, which seemingly had a line aimed at Nicki in it. This then prompted the Super Bass hitmaker to release her song, Big Foot, which is labelled a diss track at Megan. In the new song, fans are speculating that Nicki refers to Megan's 2020 altercation with Tory Lanez which saw her getting shot in the foot. Tory has since been found guilty and has been sentenced to ten years in prison. Meanwhile, Megan is yet to comment on the very public beef but Nicki's fans seem to be divided by the public fallout.

But Nicki seems to be keeping booked and busy away from the fallout, as it's been announced that she will be taking to the stage at Wireless festival this summer in London. The rapper, who is also going on a world tour this year, will head to Finsbury Park to headline the festival alongside other big names that have been announced such as Doja Cat, 21 Savage and British grime rapper, J Hus.

Wireless takes place across three days in July and tickets will be available from Wednesday.