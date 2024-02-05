Jennifer Lopez's shocking hair malfunction mid SNL performance sparks reaction

During a captivating performance on Saturday Night Live, Jennifer Lopez encountered a hiccup that could have thrown off any less seasoned performer.

While delivering her latest hit Can't Get Enough alongside Latto and REDMAN, Jennifer experienced what appeared to be a hair extension mishap.

In the midst of her dynamic choreography, one of her extensions became loose, prompting her to swiftly remove it on live television.

However, Jennifer, ever the consummate professional, didn't let this moment disrupt her performance.

She seamlessly continued her act in Studio 8H, embodying the showbiz adage that "the show must go on."This display of professionalism didn't go unnoticed by her fans, who took to social media to praise her resilience.

One admirer noted, "What a performer, shake it off and keep on!" while another commended, "The show must go on. JLO ate up that performance."

Jennifer onstage at SNL

For her SNL appearance, Jennifer exuded style in a chic ensemble featuring a cropped white button-down paired with a black jacket and matching pants, both adorned with cutouts, showcasing her flair for fashion alongside her musical talents.

The episode was hosted by Ayo Edebiri, star of The Bear. Interestingly, Ayo found herself amidst controversy due to previous comments she made about Jennifer's singing abilities.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez suffered a hair malfunction

During a 2020 guest spot on the "Scam Goddess" podcast, Ayo humorously suggested that Jennifer's illustrious career was "one long scam," implying that Lopez might not sing all her tracks.

She joked about the Grammy nominee's belief in her vocal contributions to her songs, despite not being the voice behind most of them. Ayo also expressed her fascination with Jennifer's career and speculated about the authenticity of her vocal performances in her music.

Despite the playful critique, Ayo addressed the backlash during an SNL sketch, reflecting on the impact of online comments and the importance of being mindful about public statements.

"It's wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout or run your mouth on a podcast and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid," she stated, committing to more thoughtful online engagement moving forward.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer later graced the stage again to perform This Is Me… Now, the title track from her upcoming ninth studio album.

Dressed in a stunning pink floral gown with a bold split, she showcased her enduring talent and stage presence. The new album, which is eagerly anticipated for its February 16 release, serves as a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then.

Inspired by her relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck, the album marks a significant milestone in Jennifer's personal and professional journey.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.