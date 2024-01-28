Jennifer Lopez drives fans wild in a tiny black string bikini as she teases new release

Jennifer Lopez is back, and how! The star is prepping to release her first album in nearly a decade, This Is Me…Now, which drops on February 16.

Until then, the 54-year-old entertainer is teasing fans with a lead single, "Can't Get Enough," which was released earlier in January, and a remix with rapper Latto.

Now, Jennifer is planning to release a music video for the remix, and fans already can't get enough of the teaser visual she dropped on Instagram.

The singer shared a compilation of moments from the video, many of which saw her dancing in a palatial setting, while also flaunting her supremely toned physique in a black string bikini.

At one point, she sings straight to the camera while getting drenched under a fountain in the two-piece, and it's interspersed with shots of JLo and Latto in a red lit background. The new video drops on Monday, January 29.

Fans immediately began leaving comments like: "This is gonna be so good!" and: "Just made my day, you look FIRE," and a slew of flame emojis.

© Instagram Fans loved the superstar performer's new swimsuit look

A music video for the original song was released alongside the track itself and features the singer poking fun at her highly-publicized love life, seeing her in a pair of spectacular wedding gowns cycle and dance through a rotating series of grooms, one of which is her friend Derek Hough.

However, the euphoric video ends on a more somber note, as JLo alludes to her perception in the media and among her former partners as the clip concludes with her at a marriage counselor's office listening to some of her exes' complaints, like "She doesn't listen! She thinks I'm her employee. All she cares about is work."

The album is a follow-up and sister album of sorts to 2002's This Is Me…Then, which came out at the height of publicity surrounding the first time she had gotten together with her now-husband Ben Affleck.

The initial frenzy surrounding their relationship was what caused their engagement to end, but fate brought them back together when they rekindled their romance years later in 2021. In 2022, they finally tied the knot, with her upcoming record serving as a tribute to her husband and their romance.

In a YouTube livestream after the release of the "Can't Get Enough" video, Jennifer revealed that she did in fact get Ben's advice while making the clip. "Not that he's ever really made videos or anything like that, but I just trust his opinion and his ideas."

She explained: "Nobody kind of knows my story or me more than he does. I really feel like he gets me and he understands me, obviously."

In an interview with Zane Lowe, she teased what the album would entail and how it was impacted by her marriage to the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker. "The whole message of the album then is: This love exists. This is a real love.

© Getty Images JLo has termed the album as a tribute to her second shot at romance with Ben Affleck

"Now I think what the message of the album is very much – if you were wondering if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up: Don't. Because true love does exist, and some things do last forever, and that's real."

